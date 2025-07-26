Texans' DeMeco Ryans Drops Strong Statement on Nick Chubb
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans will have some new firepower on the offensive side of the football in the form of veteran free agent signing Nick Chubb–– the former Cleveland Browns running back who comes aboard to help C.J. Stroud and this Texans offense fortify an even stronger rushing attack from last season next to Joe Mixon.
And while it might be early for Chubb's time in Houston, with training camp just getting underway earlier this week, Chubb's seemingly gotten some notable credit within the Texans' walls–– specifically from head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Ryans broke down a bit of what he's seen from his new running back in Chubb through the first week on the field in camp following Friday's practice, making it clear he's been impressive in his early time with the team.
"It's only my fourth day with Nick [Chubb], and he's done everything we've asked him to do," Ryans said on Friday. "He's a pro. I've always admired Nick from when he was back at Georgia playing; always admired him. I can see why the guy's been good in his career. He's a hard worker; he doesn't say much, but he shows you by his actions. Every single day, he shows up, he's ready to go. So, we'll see how he continues to grow and gel with our guys."
Chubb, who was brought in on a one-year deal during Texans' OTAs, has since made a positive impression on the coaching staff, thanks to his motor and ability to be a pro–something Ryans clearly admires in an impressive light, and has since his days dominating at Georgia.
It remains to be seen just in what type of capacity he'll be used in the Texans' offense, especially after his recent seasons of consistent injury troubles, but as a low-risk, short-term addition, it's a low-risk, high-reward gamble to bring the 29-year-old in, and someone who in camp, has already managed to catch some solid attention his way.
If Chubb can return to a productive level to at least be a solid complementary piece for Mixon in the Houston backfield, this Texans offense could be on the verge of looking a bit more explosive on the ground.
