Texans Eyeing Rising WR Prospect
The Houston Texans are bringing in one of this year’s surging wide receiver prospects for a closer look in the weeks ahead of the draft transpiring.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans are hosting Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams for a top-30 visits this week.
Williams, a two-year starter for WSU, is a speedy pass catcher who emerges as an intriguing deep threat, and a potential day two or three target for teams searching for an offensive boost.
For the Texans, Williams could be a strong reinforcement to the receiver room, joining next to a compelling core of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk for next season, but could fill in as a young, added boost to bring an extra ounce of explosiveness to this Houston offense for 2025 and beyond.
During his last season with the Cougars, Williams put together 70 receptions on 1,198 yards, hauling in 14 touchdowns in the process.
After the departure of Stefan Diggs, along with the likely absence of budding star Tank Dell hitting this offense next season, it could be reasonable to expect the Texans to target another young wideout early in this year’s draft. Offensive line would probably remain atop the list of priorities, but receiver could inevitably fall not too far behind.
Williams, if able to be picked up by Houston, could be a strong addition to fill that receiver need. The Texans will have four picks within the top 100, two of those being in the third round, potentially being a perfect opportunity to write his name in on the draft card, if this event like what they see during his visit and pre-draft process.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Showing Interest in Top OT Prospect
MORE: Texans Predicted to Make Head-Turning NFL Draft Decision
MORE: Texans Linked to Former All-Pro to Help C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans Pro Bowler Lands Worrisome Take After Huge Deal
MORE: Texans Have Glaring Hole That Isn't Getting Enough Attention