Texans GM Talks Nico Collins' Disappointing Week 1 Performance
Houston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins didn't have as explosive a Week 1 performance vs. the LA Rams as many likely would've expected.
In the Texans' 9-14 loss vs. the Rams in SoFi Stadium, Collins finished with three catches for 22 yards on five targets.
Throughout last season, there wasn't a single game in which Collins had 22 or fewer receiving yards, making for a pretty unprecedented situation for the Texans' star wideout. Quarterback C.J. Stroud still managed to have a solid day by himself and got a lot of pass catchers involved in the offense, but for Collins, his chances were limited.
Yet, when asking Texans general manager Nick Caserio about Collins' Week 1 dud, he attributes the outcome to the game plan the Rams and their defense put together to take him out of the game.
"A lot of people touched the ball. I think the Rams did a pretty good job of having an awareness of where Nico was," Caserio said in an interview on Texans Radio. "Nico's one of the best receivers in the league, so they made a concentrated effort to not let him get behind the defense, and were aware of where he was just about on every play.
Caserio's comments echo the sentiment head coach DeMeco Ryans voiced following Houston's loss vs. the Rams as well, attributing Collins' outing to how the game script played. The Texans' offense was put in several tough and long-yardage situations that made it challengresing to draw up heavy targets and look towards their number one receiver. Thus, leading towards a limited stat line from Collins' end.
But as a result of Collins' day, it also led into a larger piece of the pie offensively for guys like Xavier Hutchinson, and even offseason addition Justin Watson–– who outpaced both rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in snaps and total routes run on the day.
"[Xavier Hutchinson] got some opportunities. Justin Watson got some opportunities. [Jayden] Higgins made a few plays. "Dalton [Schultz] made a few catches. So, we distributed the ball around a little bit," Caserio continued. "We didn't throw the ball all that much, only had so many plays in the game, but everybody who touched the ball made a positive contribution."
"This is why you build a team. You're going to need everybody, and at some point, the balls are going to go, and the distribution is going to go some places more than others."
Collins didn't have a single time last season in which he had less than 50 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks. That could very well be a sign of things to come for the Texans' star heading into Monday Night Football vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.