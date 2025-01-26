Texans' Star Defender Drops Bold Take on Future With Houston
The Houston Texans were without one of their top defensive backs during the playoffs, as safety Jalen Pitre was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered late in the regular season.
Pitre was one of the Texans' most important defenders in 2024, as he registered 65 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended in 12 games.
The 25-year-old provided an update on his recovery this week, and he said that things seem to be headed in a positive direction.
“My recovery is going well,” Pitre said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “The training staff is doing an unbelievable job of keeping me on track and continuing to challenge me every day. I’m having a lot of fun in there with them and I’m in a good mental space as well. They’re doing a good job of keeping me there for sure.”
The thing is, Pitre is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, so his time in Houston could be coming to a close. But the former second-round pick wants to ensure that he remains with the Texans for the long haul.
“I want to be a Texan,” Pitre said. “I leave all of that paperwork and legal stuff to my agent and them. I know that they’ll figure it out. I’m thankful to be here, for sure.”
The Baylor product entered the NFL in 2022 and immediately made a huge impact, racking up 147 tackles, a sack, five interceptions and eight passes defended during his rookie campaign. The following year, he recorded 84 stops and five passes defended.
Pitre becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason, so we'll see if Houston gets something done with him.