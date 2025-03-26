Texans Make Cap-Saving Contract Move with Key Defender
The Houston Texans continue to be one of the most active teams this offseason, reworking defensive lineman Denico Autry's contract to gain additional cap space.
Autry was set to earn $8.5 million in the upcoming season and $9 million in the 2026-27 season. The restructured deal will convert a portion of Autry's salary to a signing bonus, and he will earn $7.5 million in total pay in the upcoming season.
The reworked contract also adds two void years and $1 million available in per-game roster bonuses, creating about $4 million in cap space for the Texans.
Autry appeared in 10 games for Houston last season. He missed six games with a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Autry had 13 tackles and three sacks in the regular season, and one sack in the playoffs. It was a disappointing season, but the 34-year-old is only one year removed from an 11.5 sack season in the 2023-24 season with the Tennessee Titans.
Restructuring Autry's contract keeps a solid pass-rusher in Houston and gives them more flexibility to improve the roster.
The Texans are retooling their roster after back-to-back seasons with losses in the Divisional Round. General manager Nick Caserio has more cap space to continue building the roster after restructuring Autry's deal.
