Former NFL GM Reveals Who Texans Should Draft In First Round

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum urges the Houston Texans to draft University of Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the 25th overall pick.

Ben Cooper

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rushes against Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rushes against Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former New York Jets general manager and ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum has the Houston Texans taking University of Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with their first-round pick.

Banks Jr. is a top-five tackle in the draft and could be the long-term answer for the Texans at left tackle.

Banks Jr. was a consensus All-American as he anchored Texas's offensive line.

Earlier this offseason, Houston traded away star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for draft capital.

Trading away Tunsil was shocking, as he was by far their best offensive lineman on an already weak offensive line that allowed 52 sacks last season.

To replace Tunsil, the Texans signed Cam Robinson on a one-year deal. Robinson is a solid short-term solution, but taking Banks Jr. would give C.J. Stroud a blindside protector long-term.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston could also start Banks Jr. as a guard to start his career. The Texans are reworking their entire offensive line to protect Stroud and Banks Jr.'s strength as a pro-ready run blocker could be impactful next season.

Banks Jr. would be a hometown product as he grew up in Humble, Texas, 20 miles outside of Houston.


Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been aggressive in making changes this offseason. Banks Jr. is projected to go anywhere from the middle to late first-round. With the 25th overall pick, Banks Jr. could be a building block for Houston's offensive line.

BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

