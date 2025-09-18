Texans Rookie Could Miss Week 3 Clash vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans could be without one of their rookie defenders for Week 3's matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to the Texans' latest injury report leading up to kickoff in Jacksonville, rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith was a DNP for the second-straight practice, putting his status for Sunday's game in jeopardy.
Smith would be the only one of seven entries on the Texans' second injury report of the week.
The Texans have seen some positive news surrounding the status of multiple players heading into their road bout vs. Jacksonville. Wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios are expected to make their season debuts this weekend, while starting center Jake Andrews has also been a limited participant in practice after missing Week 2 with a foot injury.
But as for Smith, he may be slated to be forced out of the action vs. the Jaguars.
Smith was the 97th-overall pick for the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft, playing 21 total snaps for Houston's first two weeks of action.
So far into his rookie campaign, he's logged two tackles with one assist, good for a 74.7 overall grade via Pro Football Focus, and a 71.0 coverage grade, good for second among Houston defensive backs.
Smith, if out of the fold, would leave the Texans without one of their key depth pieces in their cornerback room, led by the one-two punch of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. Lassiter was also among those listed as a limited participant in Houston's practice for the second-straight day with a knee injury, but will likely still be on track to suit up come Sunday's kickoff.
Earlier this week, the Texans made two practice squad additions in the secondary with veteran Jalen Mills and undrafted rookie Ajani Carter. Depending on the status of Smith leading up to kickoff, perhaps Houston could elevate one of them, or another one of their practice squad defensive backs, to fill into his depth role.
Smith will have one more chance to suit up in practice before Week 3's kickoff, but as of now, signs don't seem to be pointing in the right direction for his availability.