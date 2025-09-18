Texans Get Significant Update on S Jimmie Ward
The Houston Texans got some notable news surrounding the legal status of their veteran safety Jimmie Ward.
Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Texans safety Jimmie Ward will not be indicted on this third-degree domestic violence charge.
"A Montgomery County (Texas) grand jury has decided not to indict Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward, months after he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree felony domestic violence," Bien-Aime wrote. "The grand jury didn't find probable cause that Ward committed the alleged crimes against the woman involved in the incident."
Ward, who's been place on the Commissioner's Exempt List since the end of August, has been on the sidelines for the Texans to start the 2025 season, but now could soon be on track to return to play.
"I can finally move forward," Ward said to KPRC2 after the news broke.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Ward will remain on the Commissioner's Exempt List while the NFL continues to review the case in accordance with the league's personal conduct policy. A suspension is still possible, depending on the results of the investigation.
Per court documents, the woman alleged on the morning of Ward's arrest that she was "violently assaulted multiple times, both sexually and physically" while in the presence of their 3-year-old before the woman got out of the house to call the police.
The woman would also file a civil lawsuit against Ward in Harris County District Court at the end of August, where she seeks damages of more than $20 million.
Ward was also arrested on August 7th as a result of breaking his release conditions from the domestic violence case of not drinking alcohol. After testing positive, Ward would spend a night in jail and be released the following day.
Ward has been with the Texans since the 2023 season after spending the previous nine years with the San Francisco 49ers.
During his last season with Houston, the veteran safety played in 10 games to log 48 combined tackles, five TFLs, four passes defended, and two interceptions, one of those to be returned for a touchdown. Ward would go down with a season-ending foot injury midway through the 2024 season, which has kept him on the sidelines to start the new year, along with his ongoing legal case.