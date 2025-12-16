Texans Not Ready to Define RB Jawhar Jordan’s Role

The Houston Texans saw a breakout performance from their practice squad elevation running back Jawhar Jordan in their 40-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, as he became the team's first rusher of this season to put together over 100 rushing yards in a single game, doing so with his first-ever snaps on an NFL field.

Naturally, there's set to be some buzzing questions about what the future of Jordan may hold in the Texans' offense, both in terms of his fit on the 53-man roster and his role in Houston's running game on a weekly basis.

But as the Texans begin preparation for their upcoming matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach DeMeco Ryans remained uncommittal on what Jordan's role may look like in Houston's offense once Woody Marks and Nick Chubb return to the lineup.

"We'll cross that bridge when we gets there," Ryans said of Jordan's role in the offense. "I think more so for right now... it's just giving Jawar his praise for what he was able to accomplish."

"I thought he did an outstanding job of taking advantage of the opportunity that was presented to him, and he did a great job of gaining over 100 yards rushing, making some explosive runs for us. So, it's just a credit to Jawhar. But right now, we'll deal with the other issue when we get there."

What's Next for Jawhar Jordan?

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) runs with the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jordan, in his first practice squad elevation, totaled 15 carries for 101 yards, rattling off an explosive 50-yard run in the third quarter that really made his day pop off the page, and ultimately stepping up in the injured backfield that was without Nick Chubb and Woody Marks for most of the day.

But as for the games that lie ahead, it remains to be seen where Jordan will fill in on the 53-man roster, if at all, once he's out of practice squad elevations.

Houston will have two more game elevations at their disposal to use on Jordan before needing to elevate him to the 53-man roster, and if his showing against the Cardinals proves anything, he's more than worthy of claiming that opportunity.

Jawhar Jordan goes 50 yards in his first NFL game 💪



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/2oNLkO4cxB — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Texans' running back room is currently held down by the duo of Marks and Chubb, followed up by Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks on the depth chart. There's a chance Houston could add a fifth back to their active roster in order to retain Jordan, or they could even look to make a cut to someone like Brooks in the room already to make space.

Again, for Ryans and the Texans, it's a bridge that'll be crossed in due time, but it's certainly an interesting situation to keep an eye on while he's not signed onto Houston's official roster.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!