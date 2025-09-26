Texans Place Recent Roster Signing on Injured Reserve
The Houston Texans have decided to place a recent practice squad signing to the Injured Reserve list just days ahead of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.
According to a team release, the Texans have placed fullback Jakob Johnson on Injured Reserve.
Johnson, a veteran fullback who was signed onto the Texans' active roster before their Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars after being a part of their practice squad since Week 1, will now be forced to the sidelines for at least the next four contests of the season.
Leading up to Week 4 vs. the Titans, Johnson was one of two DNPs for all three Texans practices with a hamstring injury, joining star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the sidelines.
While the extent of Stingley's injury remains up in the air, the fate, at least for Johnson, will be a four-game absence at minimum.
With his newest IR placement, Johnson will now be out until at least Week 9 vs. the Denver Broncos in Houston. Set to miss this weekend's action vs. the Titans, along with battles against the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers. Johnson's absence will also stretch through the Texans' Week 6 bye, sitting right behind their bout vs. Baltimore.
Johnson has appeared in all three Texans games thus far this season, acting as both a contributor as a depth blocking tight end and a special teams contributor.
Johnson's biggest highlight of the season so far came in the Texans' Week 2 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, showing out for a special teams big play on a blocked punt, keeping Houston in the game with a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Though, of course, it would ultimately lead to a Texans 19-20 loss.
Johnson will be joining other fellow Injured Reserve placements from the Texans' roster, like starting tight end Cade Stover and rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith, who have also been ruled out in recent weeks.
The trend of an injury-riddled, rocky season for the Texans only continues, with Johnson's ailment now being the latest to factor into those persistent troubles