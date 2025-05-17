Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Strong Take Following Brock Purdy Deal
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud should be happy after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy inked a five-year, $265 million extension.
Purdy's new deal makes him one of the top ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and sets up Stroud to get a major contract when he becomes extension-eligible after the 2025 season.
Stroud is now projected to earn a big contract close to $60 million per year. A contract of that magnitude would put Stroud among the highest-paid quarterbacks in football.
Stroud has been instrumental in leading the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles and Divisional Round appearances in his first two seasons.
In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
The 23-year-old will be working with a reworked offense in the 2025 campaign. Houston lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency and traded away offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green.
General manager Nick Caserio retooled the offense by adding wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as trading for Christian Kirk.
The Texans rebuilt the offensive line by signing Cam Robinson and Trent Brown in free agency while drafting offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.
With the new additions, Stroud is poised for a productive 2025 season, which could lead to a major contract extension.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Will Anderson Jr. Shares Thoughts on Houston Texans' New Offensive Line
MORE: Texans Land Brutal Prediction for Next Season After Schedule Release
MORE: Texans Linked to Former First-Round Pick to Bolster Offense
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Has One Major Goal to Accomplish Next Season
MORE: ESPN Reveals Bold Prediction for Houston Texas Following Schedule Release