Texans' Will Anderson Has One Major Goal to Accomplish Next Season
During his first two seasons in the fold for the Houston Texans, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. has made nothing short of a dominant impact on this budding defensive line.
And it's safe to say in year three, Anderson Jr. has his sights set on another big-time campaign, perhaps with a certain sack goal in mind this time as well.
During an interview on NFL Network, Anderson Jr. dove into some expectations he has for himself for the 2025 season, noting one major goal to hit on over the course of the year as well: double digit sacks.
"It's double digits! It's double digits," Anderson Jr. said of his sack goal. "It doesn't matter what double digit number, it's just double digits, man. I've been able just to take it one game at a time, take it one play at a time. And I have to give a huge shoutout to Danielle [Hunter]. He's been a double digit sack guy since being in the league, and to see his process; he doesn't worry about those things. He's just like, 'Bro, I'm just going out there and playing,' and I think that's been able to calm me down."
That double digit mark is one Anderson Jr. managed to accomplish for the first time in his career for 2024, earning 11.0 on the year through just 14 games, and he clearly doesn't have any plans on letting up as he wants to keep that ball rolling for year three..
Now, for the coming season, the standard remains the same, and perhaps the Alabama product could be on the verge of reaching higher heights if the 23-year-old continues to show a positive trajectory as he's presented throughout his short time in the league.
But if the Texans' edge rushing duo of Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter can come together for another massive season on this Houston defensive line for 2025, it'll be nothing short of a long and brutal year for opposing quarterbacks.
