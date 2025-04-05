Texans Showing Interest in Ohio State Star
The Houston Texans could be looking to bring in an exciting offensive star during this month's draft.
According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Texans are hosting Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins on a top-30 visit.
Judkins is one of the more appealing running back prospects in this year's loaded class at the position, and could potentially be a prospect of interest for the Texans within one of their mid-round picks.
The Ohio State runner comes off a strong year in 2024, where he collected 1,060 yards on the ground through 194 carries, also putting together 14 touchdowns in the process. Listed at 6-foot, 219 pounds, he's got great NFL size and the college production to match, and clearly the Houston brass has taken notice.
For the Texans, Judkins could pair next to another strong force in the backfield with Joe Mixon to generate a dangerous one-two punch in the run game for 2025, effectively adding another dynamic element to Houston's offense after a year in which the team dropped off in their production for that side of the ball.
While Judkins is an Ohio State back, he doesn't have any previous chemistry with C.J. Stroud due to him spending his first two years with Ole Miss. Yet, the two could quickly get to know eachother in Houston if the Texans were willing to spend the selection on him, likely in day two.
Looking ahead to the Texans' day two selections, they'll have a second-rounder to utilize at 58th-overall, as well as two third-rounders at 79th and 89th that could be used for Judkins if he ends up falling that far into Houston's laps.
Such an outcome could be wishful thinking, depending on how this year's group of running backs shakes out in the draft, but it could present a major win for Houston if a weapon like Judkins found his way into the mix of their incoming class.
