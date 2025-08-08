Texans’ Success Could Hinge on One Pivotal Rookie
Heading into the Houston Texans' 2025 season, they're set to have multiple notable rookies in the fold picked up from April's draft, even without utilizing a first-round pick, who appear primed to have some sort of year-one role on a team hoping to be competitive for what could be their third-straight division title for the first-ever time in franchise history.
However, when pinpointing the Texans' most vital rookie among their pool of many, there's one name that may hold a bit more importance to this team's success heading into next year, even without being the top prospect Houston took off the board: second round tackle Aireontae Ersery.
NFL.com's Dan Parr recently sifted through each team's rookie who's "most pivotal to success" heading into the 2025 season, where the Texans' choice was none other than Ersery, largely due to the offensive line turbulence Houston suffered throughout their latest campaign.
"Houston’s thunder/lightning duo out of Iowa State -- rookie WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel-- is going to be fun to watch. However, the Texans’ success this season is predicated on a new offensive line jelling well enough to provide much better protection for C.J Stroud," Parr wrote. "The 6-foot-6, 331-pound Ersery is going to play a big part in deciding the unit’s fate. The second-round pick is slated to start at right tackle, but he could find himself protecting Stroud’s blind side at left tackle -- where Ersery played for the last three seasons -- if Cam Robinson sustains an injury or is ineffective. While his tremendous size and length are clear advantages, Ersery will have to overcome some tightness to win NFL matchups on a consistent basis."
Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will both draw their worthwhile appeal in this passing offense, and with the current state of the Texans' already depleted safety group, Jaylin Smith could be on his way to a few more opportunities early on in the season as well.
However, as for the most notable rookie name brought onto the roster, none may be more important when it comes to putting wins on the board than Ersery, who could be a day one starting tackle on what was one of the worst offensive lines in the league from 2024.
So far in training camp, Ersery has begun to earn his way to starting reps on the right side of the line in a battle with last year's second-round pick, Blake Fisher, and if he does wind up winning that role, it'll be some solid responsibility on the Minnesota product's shoulders.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder possesses the clear physical tools to be a high-end tackle in the NFL, and as shown through the motions of Texans camp so far, his surrounding coaching staff clearly has confidence in what he can do as a starting tackle in Week One.
If he can put things together early on in the Texans' season to come, we could be in for a major resurgence of both C.J. Stroud in year three and the offensive unit entirely.
