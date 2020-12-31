GM Search: Texans to Interview Houston Native from Bills

A former NFC Scout of the Year and native of Houston is next up for the Houston Texans in their quest to find a general manager.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have their next general manager candidate in their sights.

Houston native and Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd will interview for the vacant general manager job for the Texans according to the Houston Chronicle.

Boyd has been with the Bills since he was hired in 2017. Previously he was with the Cardinals. In Arizona, he worked his way up from area scout to regional scout and finally to assistant director of pro scouting. He was the 2014 NFC Scout of the Year as awarded by the Fritz Pollard Alliance. He got into scouting in 2003 where he was a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts.

Directors of player personnel are sometimes responsible for contract negotiations with free agents as well as negotiations of extensions. They also have all the scouts who observe players from the other 31 teams in the NFL report to them. It would stand to reason Boyd's recommendation could have led to the Bills adding their key offseason addition Stefon Diggs.

Boyd went to high school at M. B. Smiley High School, which is now North Forest High School. He then attended Southern University, where he played football and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Psychology. He would play one season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. He would play in all 16 games in 1994 totaling 35 tackles and one interception as a defensive back.

There are two heavy connections that have Boyd on the radar of the Texans. Boyd's defensive coordinator in Minnesota in his one year in the NFL was Tony Dungy. Rod Graves was the general manager in Arizona when Boyd was a scout.

READ MORE: Why Won't Cowboys' Will McClay Come Home As Texans GM?

READ MORE: Source Tells SI The Houston Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Dorsey

Dungy and Graves are both advisors to Cal McNair and the Texans in their search for a new head coach and general manager.

ESPN's Louis Riddick and current Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan have interviewed for the general manager job already. TexansDaily.com has reported that the Texans have had at least informal contact with long-time GM John Dorsey as well.