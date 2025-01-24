Texans Daily

Three Potential OC Fits For The Houston Texans After Bobby Slowik Firing

Here are three potential candidates for the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator vacancy after the departure of Bobby Slowik.

Dylan Feltovich

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans may once again be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the team is moving on from Bobby Slowik after two seasons.

Josh McCown (Quarterbacks Coach, Minnesota Vikings)

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown
After spending 16 seasons in the NFL as a journeyman quarterback, Josh McCown quickly became highly-regarded within many coaching circles.

During the 2024 season, McCown was the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings and was a key piece to the revival of Sam Darnold's career. While under McCown's wings, Darnold threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

McCown is also familiar with quarterback CJ Stroud, as he was the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL Draft. During his pro day, McCown seemed impressed with his play, according to videos of the two talking after he threw in front of multiple NFL personnel.

Chip Kelly (Offensive Coordinator, Ohio State Buckeyes)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly
It's possible that Houston could look at a college-level coach to take over the offense, such as Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Kelly did a phenomenal job in his first year as the Buckeyes' offensive play caller. The 61-year-old coach helped Ohio State offense become one of the best in the country, as quarterback Will Howard threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns during the team's National Championship run.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans already has a connection with Kelly, as Ryans played under the Ohio State offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. With Kelly recently securing a National Title with the Buckeyes, he could be inclined to make a return back to the NFL.

Jerrod Johnson (Quarterbacks Coach, Houston Texans)

Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson
Houston could also simply promote the team's current quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson if they believe he can run the offense.

When the rumors began to swirl of Slowik potentially leaving the Texans for a head coaching gig last year, Johnson's name popped up as a replacement if the Slowik did leave Houston. He joined Ryans' coaching staff back in 2023 and helped Stroud dominant in his rookie season. If the organization feels comfortable with giving Johnson the keys to the offense, he would be a great fit due to his familiarity with Stroud.

