Trevor Lawrence Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Texans Game
The Houston Texans are in huge need of not only a win on Sunday but a dominant victory. They had captured momentum early in the season. A few key injuries started to derail their season.
A couple of weeks ago, it seemed as if the Texans got what they needed in a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys. Last week, they took a tough loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now, they've got a Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars haven't been good this season, as they have a 2-9 record. They've also been without starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence for some time now. However, he got a big injury update on Friday.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lawrence will be good to go on Sunday and will be active, as Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed.
"Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said QB Trevor Lawrence, who missed the past two games with a left shoulder injury, is expected to play Sunday’s game vs. the Texans," Schefter shared on social media.
The Texans should be able to beat a two-win Jaguars team whether Lawrence plays or not. A loss would be quite demoralizing for them, even. Led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, the squad is too talented to see a game like this get out of their hands.
Houston is just a 3.5-point favorite after the injury news. They are in control of the AFC South, and they certainly need a win on Sunday to make sure that remains the case.
