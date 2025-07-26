Underrated Texans Player Making Case for Roster Spot
The action for the Houston Texans' training camp has officially gotten off and rolling this past week, effectively acting as the first steps to getting this roster truly prepared for the season ahead.
And with any training camp inevitably comes some interesting roster spot battles on each side of the ball, with both new and returning faces entering the fold, clawing for their chance to remain on the 53-man unit before Week One kicks off.
For the Texans, though, there's one name among the bunch who was added as an undrafted free agent a few months ago, and could be at the top of the list when it comes to finding a route to a roster spot: offensive lineman Eli Cox.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobelski broke down one UDFA from each NFL team with the best shot to make their respective roster entering camp, where for the Texans, Cox provides some solid upside where this team needs it most: offensive line.
"The Houston Texans offensive line will look drastically different this fall, which opens up avenues for unexpected options to claim roster spots. Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green and Shaq Mason are gone," Sobleski wrote. "Juice Scruggs began the 2024 campaign as the starting center but seems to have fallen out of favor. Jake Andrews and Jarrett Patterson are now competing to snap for quarterback CJ Stroud."
"With Cam Robinson set to take over left tackle and Laken Tomlinson at left guard, center remains one of the most interesting positions on the Houston roster," Sobleski wrote. "Eli Cox isn't expected to come in and win the job, but he's an ideal candidate as a long-term backup to whoever does. He started 35 games at center over the last three seasons. He also has experience at guard. Cox can easily become the Texans' utility blocker along their offensive interior."
Cox fits in as a serviceable, competent depth option on the interior for a Texans unit that already has uncertainty heading into next season. He's shown versatility to play at both center and guard during his time at Kentucky, has been a multi-year starter, and emerged as an All-SEC member for his past two college seasons, being second and third team, respectively.
Even without a draft card having his name on it this past April, Cox is a key name to watch as a rookie who could make a dent on this roster, and plug in to fill a huge role on the interior.
It's critical that the Texans iron out their shortcomings up front for the season ahead. So, if that includes carving out a roster spot for Cox, Houston may be best served to consider that route if he performs up to par in camp and preseason.
