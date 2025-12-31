Texans Coordinator Poised to Get Head Coaching Interviews

The Houston Texans could have a coordinator on their staff bound to get some interviews for a promotion around the league.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke is "poised" to get interviews for head coaching vacancies around the NFL this offseason after leading Houston's number-one ranked defense tis season.

"Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke are poised to score their first interviews. Seattle's Aden Durde could land in that group, too," Fowler wrote.

Burke has been an assistant in the NFL dating back to 2004 with the Tennessee Titans, and has been Houston's defensive coordinator since the 2023 season upon the hire of DeMeco Ryans as head coach.

Throughout the majority of the 2025 season, Burke has been the Texans' leading playcaller for the defense, and has had some stellar results while doing so. Houston is ranked as the NFL's number-one scoring defense, and number-one in EPA/play allowed.

And now with a couple of openings around the league for teams seeking a new head coach, Burke could be among the top of the list of candidates ready to land an expanded opportunity outside of Houston.

Matt Burke Could Be Head Coaching Candidate

Right now, there's at least two coaching vacancies bound to get filled in the coming weeks, those being the New York Giants amid their decision to fire Brian Daboll, along with the Tennessee Titans who let go of Brian Callahan earlier this year.

Both teams having previously hired offensive coaches, perhaps both may want to have a different focus based around the defensive side of the ball and build upon a similar one that Burke and the Texans have facilitated throughout their resilient season.

All of those coaching unravelings will be set to unfold in the coming weeks, especially once more vacancies inevitably open up across the league. But don't be surprised if Burke becomes one of the top coordinators on the market with interest around the NFL.

