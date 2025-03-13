Commanders Re-Sign Former Texans WR
The Washington Commanders have agreed to a new deal with a former Houston Texans pass catcher.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Commanders have inked a one-year deal with wide receiver Noah Brown with a max value of $4.5 million.
Brown started his career as a seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft where he spent his initial five seasons.
He then signed to Houston during the 2023 offseason, where he spent one season with the Texans to suit up in 10 games –– hauling in 33 catches and 567 yards, along with two total touchdowns as the fourth-leading pass catcher in C.J. Stroud's arsenal.
He now finds his way to a new deal in Washington, one of the league's best stories from last season as they rallied to an NFC Championship appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown finished his 2024 campaign with 35 catches for 453 yards and a touchdown, with that score being his highlight Hail Mary reception against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.
29-year-old has established himself in a new place to call home, and will now hope to help Washington capture some of their magic from last season's postseason run into this coming campaign.
