What the Micah Parsons Trade Means for Texans' Will Anderson Jr.
The NFL saw a seismic shakeup of a blockbuster move go down on Thursday afternoon in one of the biggest trades in years, that being the deal to send Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, with the Packers also making the multi-time All-Pro selection the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
It was the conclusion of an extensively long saga that spanned through the offseason between the Cowboys and Parsons, with the two being in what seemed like a never-ending contract dispute to sign the star defender to a long-term extension, but wound up with the Packers being the ones to foot the bill, paying out an astounding four-year, $188 million contract upon his acquisition.
And while it may not be a deal that directly impacts the state of the Houston Texans (especially with the two teams making this trade being in the opposite conference), there is one factor of note that certainly will wind up affecting Houston down the line with one key player: Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson, one of the league's premier young pass rushers, will soon be eyeing his own second contract in the NFL in two years, just as Parsons was in Dallas. And while Anderson might not be on the same tier of superstardom as the newest Packer, the edge rusher market has certainly been shaken up to a point that should be a ripple effect for how the Texans may hash out a deal with their star defender.
With Parsons' new four-year deal, it'll put him at a $47 million AAV, crushing the surrounding market for edge rushers, as second-place T.J. Watt sits a solid distance away at $41 million AAV for the deal he signed this offseason.
Parsons, Watt, and Myles Garrett are all guys who have found their way to getting $40 million a year throughout the course of this offseason, emerging as some of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history–– meaning it'll only be a matter of time before Anderson Jr. enters his name into that mix if he keeps on the progression path he's on now.
The Texans have shown that they're willing to pay a premium price on that edge talent as well, as Houston has already paid out a sizable $35.6 million, one-year extension to Danielle Hunter this summer, placing him in as the fourth-highest paid guy at his position for the 2025 year.
Anderson's future extension will inevitably be longer, more expensive, and thus, and much bigger commitment than Hunter's, and now with the Parsons extension in play, that number now creeps up even higher.
But regardless, it's hard to see the Texans taking the same approach Jerry Jones and Co. just did by shipping out their generational talent in Parsons for a pair of first-round picks and a defensive tackle. Odds are, Anderson's contract value just got higher, but nothing that shouldn't keep him in Houston for the foreseeable future.
