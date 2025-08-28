4 Texans Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts
With less than two weeks to go until the 2025 NFL season officially kicks off, now is as good a time as ever for fantasy football players across the country to get their respective fantasy drafts off and running, sorting out their initial rosters to manage for the year ahead.
And this year, there are a few Houston Texans playmakers up and down the board worth taking a look at to add to your lineup. Some might be obvious targets, others could be in that sleeper range, worth a late-round dart throw–– but there's certainly value to be had in what could be a roster that holds multiple impact fantasy players.
Here's four Texans players you'll need to keep an eye on in your fantasy draft
1. Nico Collins, WR
Nico Collins is not only a fantasy receiver that could emerge as a top-20 guy at year's end as he did in 2024 in a 12-game sample size, but there's a world where the Texans star wideout reaches among one of the best producers at his position.
That's not just due to his talent level, but also because of the opportunity and target share he could have in this offense.
Collins will be the only receiver returning from last year's roster having existing chemistry with C.J. Stroud. Playing in only three-quarters of the season in 2024, he had five games with over 10 targets, logging over 100 yards in the air in four games as well.
Collins has faced some availability issues early in his career, not having a 17-game season to his name in four seasons, but if he can stay on the field consistently for what will be year five in Houston, he's a weekly WR1 who will be peppered with targets in a likely heavy passing offense.
Ideal Draft Range: Top-10 Pick
2. Jayden Higgins, WR
There are two rookie receivers out of Iowa State on the Texans roster that you could pick from, but Jayden Higgins looks to have the better chance of making a dent in your fantasy lineup.
The 34th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Higgins is a physical deep-ball threat in the passing game that the Texans were extremely high on in the scouting process. Iowa State's 2024 leader in receptions now joins an offense that'll be without two of their top three targets from last season in Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, leaving an abundance of vacated targets to claim.
Higgins will still have to compete next to Christian Kirk and offseason standout Xavier Hutchinson to truly rise as the Texans' second top target next to Collins, but we've seen rookie wideouts make those year one jumps to be an immediate impact player across the league time and time again in recent history.
At his best, Higgins could be a WR2/WR3 in your fantasy lineups, but there's risk attached, making him best viewed as a mid-round target with upside.
Ideal Draft Range: Round 8-10
3. Nick Chubb, RB
Chubb might not be the fantasy anchor he once was with the Cleveland Browns, but there's still a chance he can command an early share of the carries in Houston's backfield while Joe Mixon remains sidelined.
Chubb has played a grand total of 10 games in the past two seasons. Recent history tells us you won't be getting 17 games out of the near-30-year-old back who's suffered a barrage of injuries late in his career, but as an early fill in as an RB2 or flex in a pinch, the Texans' veteran back could be a low-ceiling option that can have a chance at decent volume with redzone work as well.
Ideal Draft Range: Round 12-13
4. Woody Marks, RB
The biggest dart-throw in this list; if you're looking for a true sleeper on the Texans to bring onto your roster, take a strong look at Woody Marks.
The Texans' fourth-round pick in April's draft sits in a running back room with an abundance of opportunity. Mixon will remain sidelined until further notice, Chubb has his respective availability issues, leaving Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce the only names ahead of Marks to compete for work in the backfield if both Mixon and Chubb miss time.
Marks may not be your prototypical workhorse back, but he does have upside in the passing game, which bodes well for PPR. A lot would have to go right for Marks to truly rise the ranks as one of the best rookie backs in the class, but he's a fun option to take a stab at towards the end of fantasy drafts.
Ideal Draft Range: Round 14-15
