Will Nico Collins and Tank Dell Play Tonight for Houston Texans?
Injuries continue to play a prominent role in the Houston Texans' season. The club is 6-3 with a coming matchup against the 7-1 Detroit Lions in NRG Stadium.
While the team will be short superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr., their wide receiver room is quite banged up as well. With star quarterback C.J. Stroud needing help from both his offensive line and receivers, dealing with injuries is far from ideal.
Stefon Diggs is out for the season with an ACL tear, so having the rest of the position group healthy and ready to go is essential. Both Nico Collins and Tank Dell were given a "questionable" status on Friday.
On Sunday, Ian Rapoport provided an injury update to the two star receivers.
"Texans WR Tank Dell, dealing with a back injury, is expected to play tonight," Rapoport reported. "Despite just one day of practice, Nico Collins is questionable and a game-time decision."
For Dell to be active is comforting, and Collins being good to go would elevate the offense in a big way, as he was the league's leading receiver prior to being placed on Injured Reserve.
The Detroit Lions offense is elite, and the Texans will not only have to try and stop it but match it offensively. Finding success both on the ground and in the air will be essential for such.
