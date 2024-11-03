Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss
The Houston Texans didn't bring their best foot forward after the team lost 21-13 to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
In the loss, second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud had arguably the worst game of his career, completing just 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards.
Bleacher Report gave their thoughts after the loss, claiming Stroud wasn't capable of carrying the offense at this time.
"His passing numbers against the Jets were...not good. Just 11 completions in 30 attempts for 191 yards. 126 of those yards went to wide receiver Tank Dell, who is the proverbial last man standing at his position," Bleacher Report writes. "Against the Jets, Stroud looked less like the star so many expect him to be and more like a second-year player unsure what to do. There were errant throws. Forced ones. Stroud held the ball far too long far too often—the Texans allowed a whopping eight sacks, including a strip-sack turnover deep in Jets territory."
Stroud will be the first one to tell you that he needs to play better. He understands the responsibility of being the Texans quarterback and knows that he can dictate a lot of how the game goes for the team.
If Stroud leads by example, his teammates will back him up and follow. While he has been given a difficult task to run the offense without Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, he hopes that he can do better on his own to ensure more success for the unit.
