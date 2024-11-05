Texans Daily

Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem

The Houston Texans must figure things out in the trenches.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are looking to get things back on track when it comes to their offensive line.

The Texans did not do a great job protecting C.J. Stroud in the team's 21-13 loss against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, prompting CBS Sports writer John Breech to point out the team's biggest flaw.

"The Texans might suddenly have a problem and that problem is that their offensive line is having trouble protecting the quarterback. C.J. Stroud got sacked a total of eight times in this game, which marks the fifth time this season that he's been sacked at least three times. With no time to throw, Stroud had an erratic night, completing just 36.7% of his passes for 191 yards," Breech writes. "Stroud will likely look better once Nico Collins is back -- and he's eligible to come off injured reserve heading into Week 10 -- but the offensive line play is going to have to improve if the Texans want to be a threat in January."

READ MORE: Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues Success vs. Jets

The Texans will have to make some changes to the offensive line with Kenyon Green out for the year following a shoulder injury. However, it will have to be more than just that. Stroud has the ability to lead a team deep into the playoffs, but his job is significantly harder if the Texans do a poor job in protecting him.

The Texans will look to protect Stroud better when they face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Starter Listed as Potential Trade Candidate

• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread

• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss

• Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Embarrassed' After Loss vs. Jets

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News