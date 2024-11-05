Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem
The Houston Texans are looking to get things back on track when it comes to their offensive line.
The Texans did not do a great job protecting C.J. Stroud in the team's 21-13 loss against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, prompting CBS Sports writer John Breech to point out the team's biggest flaw.
"The Texans might suddenly have a problem and that problem is that their offensive line is having trouble protecting the quarterback. C.J. Stroud got sacked a total of eight times in this game, which marks the fifth time this season that he's been sacked at least three times. With no time to throw, Stroud had an erratic night, completing just 36.7% of his passes for 191 yards," Breech writes. "Stroud will likely look better once Nico Collins is back -- and he's eligible to come off injured reserve heading into Week 10 -- but the offensive line play is going to have to improve if the Texans want to be a threat in January."
The Texans will have to make some changes to the offensive line with Kenyon Green out for the year following a shoulder injury. However, it will have to be more than just that. Stroud has the ability to lead a team deep into the playoffs, but his job is significantly harder if the Texans do a poor job in protecting him.
The Texans will look to protect Stroud better when they face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.
