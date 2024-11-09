Nico Collins Playing Status Revealed for Houston Texans-Detroit Lions Game
The Houston Texans are 6-3 through nine games, though they're rolling up on a Week 10 primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions, who are 7-1 through their eight games played.
The Texans have looked like a shell of themselves since superstar wide receiver Nico Collins landed on Injured Reserve, as they posted a 2-2 record without him. Having missed his four games, the Texans could soon see Collins returning.
Ahead of their matchup against the Lions, the superstar wide receiver returned to Friday's practice, and Ian Rapoport recently reported his official activation off Injured Reserve.
"Star WR Nico Collins, who had been on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury and practiced just yesterday, is being activated to the 53-man roster," Rapoport reported. "He was the NFL’s leading receiver when he suffered his injury."
Rapoport noted that Collins is questionable heading into Sunday Night Football. The Texans will gladly see the wideout return, as he was the leading receiver in the NFL prior to his injury, as Rapoport stated.
The Texans have some large expectations entering the second half of the season. Collins' return is needed much, much more now, too, as Stefon Diggs will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL tear.
