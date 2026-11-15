3 Biggest Texans Takeaways From Costly Week 10 Loss vs. Browns

The Houston Texans have fallen in yet another embarrassing loss this weekend against the Cleveland Browns on the road, 24-27, that drops them to a 3-6 record through 10 weeks, and puts them in a steep hole to climb out of moving forward for the rest of the season.

Let's break down three of the biggest takeaways from the Texans' defeat in Cleveland, and what it might mean for their hopes moving forward:

A Second Half Collapse From the Offense

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no better way to describe the Texans' offensive performance in this game than being quite literally a tale of two halves.

Houston started this game firing on all cylinders offensively. C.J. Stroud had completed 15 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans had stormed out to a 17-0 lead until about two minutes to go in the first half, then the Browns chipped in for another 10 points.

But in the second half, things fell off a cliff. Stroud went on to log just 21 more passing yards. The offense couldn't gain any momentum through the air, and a Woody Marks injury in the third quarter halted any momentum on the ground. Houston went on to be outscored 7-17, and punted on six of their final eight drives.

A total offensive collapse for the Texans. Consistency continues to be hard to find, and it was the biggest reason why they've now fallen to their sixth loss of the season.

Penalty Issues Continue to Plague Houston

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to officials during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a week against the LA Chargers where the Texans' penalty issues seemed to turn a corner, this group could not put together a repeat performance. Instead, they had one of their most undisciplined days of the season so far.

13 penalties. 112 yards allowed. Some of those calls––particularly the game-shifting unnecessary roughness call on Kamari Lassiter on the final Browns drive in the fourth––may have been questionable. Others, such as holding calls on the offensive line to the likes of Aireontae Ersery and Febechi Nwaiwu, were inexecutable.

The main idea remains that the Texans continue to shoot themselves in the foot by incurring so many flags on a weekly basis––and until their collective discipline turns around in the right direction, it'll continue to be the case.

The result stings even worse knowing that Cleveland entered this week as the most penalized team in the NFL, and left this game with just two flags for 47 yards. The Browns simply came into this game more prepared than the Texans, and it showed up in a big way through their penalty numbers.

The Margin for Error Only Gets Smaller From Here

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) shake hands after a game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans had already been forced to dig out of an 0-4 hole to start the season after many mistakes haunted them through the first four weeks. And after two avoidable losses to the New York Giants in Week 7 and now the Browns in Week 10, it's going to be even tougher to imagine Houston can make the strides necessary for a late run to the postseason.

Houston sits 2.5 games back of the seventh seed in the AFC, currently held by a Browns team that now claims the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans. The sixth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals also hold a head-to-head tiebreaker.

For the Texans to guarantee a spot in the postseason at this point, it may rely on them to win out for the final eight games on the schedule, which comes as a result of many avoidable mistakes in games like this against the Browns and at home against the Giants.

Houston needs to claim a win in the next two games on their schedule: on a short week against the Indianapolis Colts and the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens the week after. Two winnable games on paper, but as we've seen just this week, seeing this team take advantage of those matchups on the schedule is a whole lot easier said than done.

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