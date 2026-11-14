Texans' 3 Biggest Keys to Victory vs. Browns in Week 10 Matchup

The Houston Texans have a pivotal Week 10 game on the horizon against the Cleveland Browns, where a win would take them just one game away from getting back to a .500 record, and put them one step closer to clawing back into the AFC playoff picture.

However, taking home a win in this week's road trip against Cleveland is shaping up to be a task a bit easier said than done. Not only is this Browns team a surprising 5-4 through the first half of the season, but the Texans are heading into this game with multiple key injuries to account for.

That means for Houston, they'll have to hone in on a select few keys to victory in a select few areas of the game in order to secure that much-needed win, and continue building momentum before their short week of preparation for Week 11.

With that in mind, let's break down the Texans' three biggest keys to victory in this weekend's matchup against the Browns:

Take Advantage of Browns' Rushing Defense

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns' passing defense could make things a bit tougher for the Texans through the air, especially with a talent like cornerback Denzel Ward likely locking down his side of the field. But where Houston could expose Cleveland's defense is within the run game.

Cleveland's run defense through the first half of the season has not been the most consistent. They rank 27th in opposing rushing yards allowed and 28th in rushing yards per attempt. On six occasions this season, the Browns have alllowed over 125 opposing rushing yards, and they're 2-4 in those same games.

If the Texans can lean on Woody Marks––and maybe even David Montgomery if he's deemed available for Sunday––for a strong showing, even without a fully healthy offensive line, that's an easy route for Houston to gain a leg up on an otherwise solid Browns defense.

Continue to Limit the Penalties

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans were finally able to tweak some of their penalty issues in their latest matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston incurred just six penalties for 36 yards in Week 9, which was a much better result than the past few weeks in which this team had shot up towards the top of the league in total flags and yards given up from penalties.

However, that success in the penalty category has to continue moving in the right direction for the Texans in the second half of the season. Especially in a game like this where Houston will be without multiple key starters, the margin for error becomes a bit thinner than usual.

So for the Texans' offensive line in particular, limit the holds, the false starts, and the illegal shifts, and Houston can take advantage of a team in the Browns who have also struggled when it comes to penalties––as they currently lead the NFL in total penalties called against them with 82 (over nine per game).

Lean on Will Anderson Jr. (and Hope He's Available!)

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) greets fans before a game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be without Danielle Hunter for the first time of his tenure in Houston this Sunday, as he's been ruled out with a hamstring injury that was seemingly suffered earlier this week in practice.

There's no doubt his loss is a big hit to the Texans' pass rush. However, being without Hunter only increases the responsibilities someone like All-Pro edge rusher and current NFL sack leader Will Anderson has on Sunday to make the job a bit more difficult for Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense.

The only problem? Anderson's status is also in question for Sunday. He's been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury suffered in Thursday's practice, and had left him as a DNP for the following day.

For one, the Texans need to hope that Anderson is good to give it a go against the Browns. If he's out, the task gets even tougher for this defense and their overall pass rush. But if Anderson is indeed healthy, he has to bring his A-game for a Defensive Player of the Year-level performance to keep this unit afloat.

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