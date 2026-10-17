3 Bold Texans Predictions Ahead of London Showdown vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans' Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is right around the corner, marking the first of two meetings for these AFC South rivals for their 2026 campaign.

And for any divisional contest, there's due to be some surprises in store. Especially in the case of this particular game between the Texans and Jaguars that'll take place across the pond in London––marking the first time Houston has taken a trip overseas in 2019.

We've seen some crazy international games around the NFL this season. This one could be no different. And with that in mind, it feels only right to outline a few bold predictions on how wild things could get between these two talented rosters this weekend.

So, let's break down a batch of three bold predictions for how the Texans' Week 6 overseas action could go:

Danielle Hunter Gets 2+ Sacks on Trevor Lawrence

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time these two teams faced off against one another, it came in Week 10 of the 2025 season when Danielle Hunter exploded for a career game: he had five total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and forced a fumble en route to one of the Texans' most exciting wins of last year.

Expecting those same numbers in this game less than a year later would certainly be a steep bar for Hunter to hit. He's only recorded 3.5 sacks one other time throughout his 12-year NFL career. But there is a good chance the Texans' veteran edge rusher can still have a pretty productive day if not to those same heights.

The Jaguars will be without Anton Harrison, their primary left tackle, who would be assigned to Hunter for most of the day. Instead, those starting duties will be in the hands of backup Walker Little, who was also starting on the outside of Jacksonville's line in the Texans' Week 10 victory from last year.

So you can connect the dots pretty easily on how Hunter could find his way to another strong performance this weekend. Three-plus sacks would be a steep projection, but two feels wildly possible.

C.J. Stroud's No Interception Streak Finally Ends

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One impressive piece of C.J. Stroud's strong start to his fourth season has been how well he's taken care of the football. He did have two fumbles in his first game of the year against the Buffalo Bills, though he hasn't thrown a single interception in each of the five games he and the Texans have played.

But it feels like if there was a game for Stroud to see that streak end, this matchup in London would be the one to do it. Not only are international games like this known to be on the sloppier side, but this Jaguars defense is a forced to be reckoned with.

Only two teams in the NFL entered Week 6 having more interceptions than the Jaguars: that's the Green Bay Packers and the reigning world champion Seattle Seahawks. Not many have been better equipped with ball-hawks than Jacksonville.

If Stroud's no-interception streak finally came to a close in this one, what a ride it's been.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Quick First TD as a Texan

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted in the air. By his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe it's a little too bullish to expect Marvin Harrison Jr. can hit paydirt this early into his Texans tenure. DeMeco Ryans has already made it clear earlier in the week that while their new wide receiver will be active and on the field for Week 6 in London, it might not result in him getting a super heavy share of the offensive snaps.

But even if Harrison Jr. isn't on the field for more than 20 or so snaps, it's hard to imagine the Texans won't try to get him involved early for the plays he is on the field for.

He can build early rapport with his college quarterback, C.J. Stroud, get his feet wet with the plays he's studied in practice this week, while also taking the attention away from Nico Collins, who's had a pretty strong last three games he's been healthy for.

Scoring a touchdown in game number one with Houston is a great way to start off in his new situation on a high note. And if this game turns out to be a success for Harrison Jr., that's a pretty stellar sign for what's ahead as he'll only get more and more involved as the season progresses.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!