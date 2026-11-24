The Houston Texans are a little over halfway through their 2026 regular season, having gone through 10 of their 17 games on the schedule that's led to a 4-6 record, but a potential runway to make another surge up the standings with a run in the second half of the year.

And before the Texans get any further, now feels like a good time to take a step back from the season and look at just who around the roster has stood out more than most for one reason or another.

Who's been the Texans' team MVP? What about the best players on the offense and defense? Who's been Houston's most improved player?

I've got six midseason awards to hand out for the Texans. Let's sort through who's the most deserving of each, along with a runner-up for each award.

MVP: C.J. Stroud

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many would've predicted C.J. Stroud to come alive like he has through the first half of this season. But he's been on pace for a career-best year of production despite the Texans as a whole facing some turbulence.

If he keeps up at his current rate, he'll finish the year with over 4,500 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. He's helped turn the passing attack around to the closest thing we've seen to his rookie year production, and exceeded all expectations that the Texans could've had for him entering the year.

Runner-Up: Will Anderson

Offensive Player of the Year: Nico Collins

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Stroud has been putting together the best production of his NFL career so far, it hasn't exactly paired with a dominant season from the Texans' No. 1 pass-catcher, Nico Collins.

But while Collins might not be stuffing the stat sheet, there's little doubt he's continued to be Houston's best offensive weapon as he has been throughout the past three years.

He's on pace to break 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season, could wind up breaking his career-best total in touchdowns, and elevates the ceiling of this Texans offense anytime he's on the field.

Runner-Up: C.J. Stroud

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the guy is the current frontrunner to come away with this year's league-wide Defensive Player of the Year award, there's no question that Will Anderson is deserving of some credit here.

Anderson's been the engine behind the success of this Texans defensive line that has still remained atop the league for overall production, despite the turbulent first half of the season this unit has seen as a whole.

Anderson's still remained one of the NFL's best run defenders at his position, is leading the league in sacks at 11.5, is on pace to smash his sack total of 12.0 from last season, and that year led to an All-Pro First Team selection.

Runner-Up: Derek Stingley Jr.

Rookie of the Year: Keylan Rutledge

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge (66) reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' rookie class hasn't been the most impactful in their first season. Kayden McDonald has been mainly a rotational piece in Houston's defensive tackle group, and guys like Marlin Klein and Febechi Nwaiwu have only just started to see opportunities come their way.

But Keylan Rutledge has been a starter on the Texans' offensive line all season. He has struggled in pass protection, considering he's allowed 28 total pressures in the nine games he's played at left guard, but he has been a solid run blocker and has only room to continue growing moving forward.

Runner-Up: Kayden McDonald

Most Improved Player: Jaylin Noel

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Jaylin Noel did get placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a toe injury back in Week 8 before the Texans' bye. But there's no doubt that through the first half of Houston's season, Noel had made some of the most impressive improvements to his game from his rookie year.

Noel was leading all Texans receivers in yards per reception, had already bested his rookie season receiving yards total in seven games, and was a real explosive piece within Houston's passing attack that just started to catch his stride in the middle of the season.

Noel will have to wait until 2027 to build upon the positive start he had this season. However, there's certainly reason to feel encouraged about what the second-year wideout showed in the opportunities he had.

Runner-Up: Logan Hall

Comeback Player of the Year: Tank Dell

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is there any question about who deserves this one? After nearly two years of rehab from the devastating knee injury he suffered in December of 2024, Tank Dell finally made his return to the Texans lineup in Week 7 against the New York Giants.

And since then, Dell has actually found his way back into being a truly impactful and explosive piece of the Texans' passing game. He's averaging even more receiving yards per game from his 2024 season, and has seen four or more targets over his last three games of the season.

Runner-Up: Brevin Jordan

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