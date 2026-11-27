The Houston Texans have released their official injury report for Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens after their third and final practice of the week.

And it turns out, the Texans will be without at least four players for Sunday's action. The Ravens will also be down some key names in their lineup as well.

Let's break down the latest on the injury front for both the Texans and the Ravens heading into their Week 12 matchup.

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/27)

OUT

WR Kayshon Boutte (hip)

TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot)

OL Keylan Rutledge (shoulder/neck)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Jake Hummel (hamstring)

The Texans will be without two starters for this weekend; one on each side of the ball.

Of course, the biggest name that the Texans will be without is Danielle Hunter. The Pro Bowl edge rusher is due to miss his third game with a lingering hamstring injury that he suffered in practice before Week 10's game against the Cleveland Browns.

But Houston will also be down a starter on their offensive line in Keylan Rutledge, who will miss the second game of his rookie season due to a stinger. Rutledge missed Week 10 against the Browns with the stinger, was back healthy for Week 11, then re-aggravated that same injury when facing the Colts on Thursday night.

That means the Texans will be expected to start fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu at left guard, which will pair next to another offensive line change with Houston's expected shift of starting Braden Smith over Trent Brown at right tackle.

Another injury on the offensive side that the Texans will be dealing with: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who's missing his first game of the season with a hip injury he suffered on Thursday night.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) catches a pass for a touchdown over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenneth Harris (33) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means Houston's wide receiver unit will be a little bit thinner than usual, led by Nico Collins, and followed up by Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, and Marvin Harrison Jr. (now healthy from his hamstring injury) as the primary targets in C.J. Stroud's arsenal.

On a more positive note, one player in the Texans' lineup who will be expected to play on Sunday: defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who was a DNP in practice earlier this week with an ankle injury, but got in a full practice on Friday that has him removed from the injury report entirely.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report (as of 11/27)

OUT

DT Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring)

OL Vega Ioane (hand)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee)

As for the Ravens' injury report, they'll be without some key contributors themselves.

Most notably, they'll be without starting rookie offensive lineman Vega Ioane, who seemingly suffered a hand injury in practice earlier this week that will lead to his second absence on the year.

On the defensive side, Nnamdi Madubuike will be out with a hamstring injury. The veteran defensive tackle has started eight games this season, leading to 22 combined tackles and one sack.

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