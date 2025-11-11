Texans OL Says Danielle Hunter Played Like a Mutant vs. Jaguars
There was no one more impactful during the Houston Texans' 36-29 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars than veteran edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
In a day where the Texans' league-best defense had to step up even further amid the absence of quarterback C.J. Stroud due to a concussion, it was Hunter who came up big in a career performance on his part–– tying a career-high 3.5 sacks, seven total tackles, one forced fumble, and of course, helped lead Houston to win number four on the year.
After the game, Hunter was ensured to have gotten some considerable praise around the locker room from both coaches and players for his otherworldly impact during their key divisional win–– with one of those names, Texans starting center Jake Andrews, going as far as to credit his Pro Bowl pass rusher for having mutant-like abilities.
“Did you expect anything less? I mean, the guys a monster! Have you seen him? He’s a mutant, man," Andrews said, via SportsTalk 790.
"He's obviously played this long for a good reason, and he still produces like he's a young buck. He's awesome. He's awesome to have in the locker room, he's a great guy. Really happy for him."
Danielle Hunter Was Pivotal in Texans' Win vs. Jaguars
The Texans have typically been on the receiving end of a heavy day of sacks and pressure on their quarterback through the first half of this season, but Hunter would be the one to make sure that trend wouldn't continue against the Jaguars.
In all, the Texans rattled off five sacks on the day against Trevor Lawrence, and down the fourth quarter stretch, left this Jaguars offense empty-handed with zero points as Houston fired out 19 unanswered, and as a result, walked away with the win in their favor.
All three phases of the ball did their part in making that comeback come to life, but without Hunter, that miraculous feat probably doesn't happen, and Lawrence finds his way to a much cleaner day in the pocket that might've assisted in an ice-cold second half.
DeMeco Ryans Credits Danielle Hunter's Violent Play Style
Head coach DeMeco Ryans, along with Andrews, also made sure to hand out his due credit to Hunter for his impact in such a critical win over the Jaguars.
"Danielle, he was exploding off the ball [vs. Jacksonville], playing violent, not slowing down. That only works with the interior guys getting the right push. So, I thought our [defensive] tackles did a good job when we were able to push the pocket and they were able to collapse the edge. That's how the rush works together."
"Will and Danielle, they're definitely a scary force on the edge and two of the best edge rushers in the league. We're blessed to have both of those guys as rushers on our team."
If the Texans can keep that momentum up in their pass rush for the remainder of the season while Hunter continues to present those mutant qualities, Houston might be in good hands for a potential playoff push throughout the second half of this season.
