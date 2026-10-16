Predicting Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Stat Line in Texans Debut vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans will be getting their first look at Marvin Harrison Jr. in their Week 6 trip to London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed earlier this week that Harrison Jr. would be making the trip overseas for this week's matchup, and would be due to play a certain number of snaps.

But how Harrison Jr.'s first game against the Jaguars could fare has the chance to go a few different directions. After all, it's a very quick turnaround for any player to make when being traded and dropped onto a new team in a week's span, and could lead to his performance in Week 6 being a bit more limited compared to how things might look a little later into the season.

So how might Harrison Jr.'s stat line look by the end of Week 6's matchup over the pond? Let's simply predict how the Texans' newest receiver could do in his official debut, and break down just how limited he could be in the offensive game plan.

Predicted Stat Line: 30% snap share, 4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD

DeMeco Ryans emphasized earlier this week that Harrison Jr. would be involved in the Texans' offense as soon as this weekend. However, he also made sure to note that he won't be expected to play a super high number of snaps.

"Don't expect him to come out and play all 60 snaps in the game," Ryans said on Wednesday. "But we'll make sure he gets what he needs, and make sure he's confident in what we're asking him to do."

So just how many snaps could Harrison Jr. play? One outcome that could make sense is simply putting him in the role that now-former Texans wideout Jared Wayne had been in for the first few weeks.

Jared Wayne and Marvin Harrison Jr. are vastly different talents, let's be clear. However, they are similarly big-bodied, outside receivers who can line up as a Z in several plays and situations, pairing pretty nicely next to the existing talent Houston has around the field at the position.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (17) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Wayne saw a little over 30% of the snaps on offense. He went without any offensive stats being recorded throughout, but he did see as high as seven targets back in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Imagine Harrison Jr. simply slotting into those same snaps; likely with a bit more involvement in terms of being targeted or being a first read, but maybe not on the field for an excessive amount until he's able to get a few more weeks of practice and overall reps under his belt.

A 30% snap share would likely be around the 15 to 20-snap mark. But in those limited looks, it feels likely that the Texans will involve him on a fair share of those plays––in this case, perhaps for four targets––to build up his confidence and rediscover some chemistry with his college quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

And in a best-case scenario for the Texans, maybe Harrison Jr. is able to haul in his second touchdown of the season so far. If Houston is within striking distance for a score, and there's an ideal situation for Harrison Jr. to fill into, why not start off the tenure with his new team on a good note?

So in all, a 3-43-1 stat line feels like a modest projection for Harrison Jr. in game one. It'd be a nice start for what hopes to be a long tenure in Houston, wouldn't overwhelm him with a ton of involvement, while also being paired with a ton of room to grow moving forward.

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