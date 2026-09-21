3 Instant Overreactions From Texans' 6-20 Loss vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans dropped their second game in a row to kick off their 2026 season in Week 2, as the Cincinnati Bengals stuffed them for a humbling 6-20 defeat, as the Texans offense failed to score seven or more points in a game for the first time since 2024.

And as the Texans have now started off their season on a pretty brutal note at an 0-2 record, there's bound to be some overreactions that form regarding how Houston's roster is shaping up for season, and what could be in store moving forward.

In that spirit, now feels like the perfect time to go through a batch of three overreactions following the Texans' Week 2 loss against the Bengals that may or may not carry some weight.

Let's sort through them:

Houston's Run Game Is No Better Than Last Season

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' run game started off with fireworks in Week 1 as David Montgomery rattled off three total touchdowns with 20 carries for 60 yards. But this week was a much different result on the ground for Houston, and really was one of their worst outputs in recent memory.

Texans running backs combined for 14 carries and 18 yards, also falling victim to a negative game script that led to Stroud throwing 55 passes over the course of the day. But even with just 14 total handoffs to Montgomery and Woody Marks, the success that Houston had in any run situation was nonexistent.

Really, the Texans' run game looked eerily similar to how it did last year: one that finished outside of the top 20 for rushing yards and bottom six for rushing touchdowns, thus prompting the front office to invest in running back this offseason by trading for Montgomery.

Two weeks into the season, Montgomery had an eye-popping debut, yet he's remained inefficient, as has Marks outside of his handful of explosive pass plays. Run blocking has been poor, and has made for a run game that fails to balance out this offense as anticipated heading into Week 1.

Texans Need to Acquire Another WR Before Trade Deadline

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches during practice before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans did see a lot of positives out of their tight end, Dalton Schultz, who led the way with 12 receptions for 140 yards as the offense was without the services of Nico Collins.

Outside of his presence in the pass game, though, this Texans arsenal of weapons was extremely lacking in firepower. No pass-catcher logged more than three catches or 40 yards, and could be a sign of things to come moving forward this season even when Collins is healthy and back in the lineup.

The Texans already made one trade to upgrade their wide receiver room entering the season to bring in Kayshon Boutte, but he hasn't made much of a dent thus far through two games. He only has four catches for a little under 60 yards. Another statement addition in the receiver room could be what helps bring this position group over the edge.

One name sticks out that could fill the Texans' needs and might be on the trade block in recent weeks, that being Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.; a noteworthy addition who could actually move the needle as a big-time playmaker and start on a weekly basis opposite of Collins.

Nick Caley Is Directly on the Hot Seat

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One name who's going to be frequently linked to the Texans' slow start will be second-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who was pinned throughout the offseason as someone who needed to be better from his 2025 sample size, yet disappointed immensely in this game against the Bengals.

The Texans' rushing and red-zone offense was extremely poor. Play-calling remained questionable, combined with the decision to run 11 personnel more than 80% of Houston's offensive snaps, and leads to questions of whether Caley is the best guy to call plays for this often-struggling unit.

There's a long season ahead, and thus a lot of time remaining for Caley to get back on track. However, two games in, the Texans' offense has to improve if they want any chance of rising back to contender status, and don't exactly have any concrete proof that this coaching staff is the right group to lead the way.

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