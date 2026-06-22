3 Texans Players Not Named C.J. Stroud Next Up for an Extension

The Houston Texans stayed busy throughout this offseason in signing on several key pieces to new contract extensions, both short- and long-term.

They put together new one-year extensions for tight end Dalton Schultz and edge rusher Danielle Hunter, cemented linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to new multi-year contracts, and most importantly, locked in their star edge rusher and defensive cornerstone, Will Anderson, to a $150 million mega-deal over three seasons.

That keeps most of this team intact for the next two seasons. But once getting to next offseason, the Texans will once again be tasked with similar extension decisions for another set of critical players on the roster–– with the elephant in the room being quarterback C.J. Stroud.

But the Texans have far more than just their quarterback to sign onto a new deal.

Three players in particular on both sides of the ball stick out as the biggest priorities for Houston to sign to a new contract this time next year. Yet, doing so for all three, plus their quarterback, could be much easier said than done.

Let's sort through the three players to circle as the next extension candidates to watch on the Texans' roster for 2027:

Nico Collins | WR

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans were able to rework Collins' deal this offseason to give him a much-deserved raise for the next two years, thus paying him $30 million a year for the next two seasons, which is great value for a wideout of his caliber.

But in a year's time, the Texans will have to approach the negotiation table again for their number one receiver, considering he's bound to hit free agency in 2028.

That deal won't be as team-friendly as the one he's currently signed to, though that doesn't mean he won't be a priority for Houston to bring back on another well-deserved pay raise.

He's a floor raiser for this offense when he's on the field and has been a consistent 1,000-yard guy, despite a few injury woes throughout. If Stroud does happen to find an extension next offseason, bringing back his top target in the receiver room will also be a must-have for the foreseeable future.

Kamari Lassiter | CB

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another pivotal piece who will be due for a contract next summer: Pro Bowl cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who's fresh off a stellar second year in Houston.

Lassiter cemented himself as a top 10 name at the position, is only 23 years old heading into next season, and could easily be considered the best one-two punch at cornerback next to an All-Pro talent in Derek Stingley Jr.

It's hard to believe that Lassiter wouldn't be a key priority for the Texans to ink onto a long-term deal like Collins. However, the math does tend to be a bit trickier when Lassiter will make for two highly paid cornerbacks on the same roster, on top of all of the other stars they're paying out as well.

That leaves the Texans to either open their checkbooks even further and continue to do some cap gymnastics as they have this summer, or perhaps even make a tough decision of who to keep between Stingley and Lassiter as their number one corner for the future

However, it's a situation the Houston brass won't have to ponder too heavily until next offseason.

Calen Bullock | S

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lassiter won't be the only Pro Bowler in the Texans' secondary that they'll have to address for a new deal next offseason; their top safety in the back-end, Calen Bullock, will also be up for a payday.

Bullock certainly won't be as expensive as the latter two of Collins or Lassiter. Safety contracts don't stretch as high as a wide receiver or a boundary corner would get, and he's not quite the same caliber as either are for their respective positions.

At the same time, bringing him back on a new deal looks to be a pretty important task on the agenda.

While not as pricey, bringing Bullock back on a new deal might not be that simple, though. With how expensive this Texans' roster will get in a couple of years’ time, there have to be a few sacrifices made to keep this core intact, while still rounding out the roster at other positions.

Paying premium money to a safety might be a decision that Houston wants to avoid to make that happen, especially considering how deep that unit currently looks for both now and in the future.

If the Texans truly value him as a core piece, he could be the easiest negotiation on this list. If he's further down the totem pole of priorities, he might just turn out to be one of the toughest cuts.

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