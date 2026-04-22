What Texans' Will Anderson Said About His $150 Million Extension

The Houston Texans finally put pen to paper on Will Anderson's lucrative contract extension for a reported three years, $150 million, to keep him signed on as a defesive cornerstone through 2030, and makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The signing marks a monumental success story for both Anderson individually and for the Texans as a whole.

By pushing for an aggressive trade up to the third-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans would be able to land both Anderson and C.J. Stroud with the top three selections on the board, providing two key pieces for their future endeavors, but also a future First-Team All-Pro pass-rusher in the process.

Since then, neither Anderson nor the Texans have looked back. The two sides have now hashed out a long-term agreement to keep their pairing going for the next half-decade, and for Anderson specifically, has made him nothing short of excited for the future.

"I've been so overjoyed these past couple of days. Nonstop tears, and it's been a blessing," Anderson said during his Tuesday presser. "And I think for me, I look back at it; I love what I do... It's really never ever been about the money for me. It's always just been about walking in my purpose, and doing what God has called me to do."

"To be able to be here right now, and be in this moment, and enjoy this moment, it means everything to me. I just think about my family, everything that we've endured growing up. All of the hard times... I get to retire my parents early, to get to see my sisters thrive, my nieces and nephews, the rest of my family, I think, is the biggest thing for me."

#Texans' Will Anderson on being the highest paid non-QB in #NFL history:



🗣️"I've been so overjoyed these past couple of days. Nonstop tears..."



"To retire my parents early, to get to see my sisters thrive... the rest of my family, I think, is the biggest thing for me." pic.twitter.com/woVKN5B19Q — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 21, 2026

Will Anderson Dropped to His Knees When Learning the News

Before Anderson actually got word of what was in the works for his big payday, the Texans edge rusher said he was working out in Dallas just a few days before Houston's phase one of the offseason kicked off the week of the draft.

Then, Anderson's agent gave him a call, and it didn't take long for the emotions to start flowing in.

"I was training down in Dallas... and we had taken a little break, and [my agent] called me, and she was like, 'Whenever you get done, I need you to call me ASAP. So, my heart kind of dropped. I'm like, 'man, I'm in here training. Like, what's going on?"

"And I get home... she tells me everything and I literally just dropped to my knees," Anderson said. "Like, tears. And then, I had to get on the fight the same day. And I felt bad for the lady sitting beside me, because she was probably so concerned about me, because I was crying the whole flight."

"It's bigger than me. I think about my family, I think about everything that we've been through, and to be able to, you know, bless them just as much they've blessed me."

Will Anderson on his initial reaction when learning about his $150 million extension with the #Texans:



🗣️"I was training in Dallas... I get home, [my agent] tells me everything, and I literally just dropped to my knees... Tears."



"I was crying the whole flight." https://t.co/Reqzg9QA8S pic.twitter.com/Sc5dLmgYEK — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 21, 2026

The Motivation Remains the Same

It's no surprise that the Texans were going to shell out the big bucks to their star edge rusher at some point this offseason, and were likely to pay him some historic money while doing so.

Now they've finally made that long-rumored possibility a reality to keep their franchise defensive piece in the mix for the foreseeable future, with two years left on his rookie deal, and three record-breaking years to add on with his fresh extension.

But as for where Anderson goes from this point, it doesn't seem like much has changed in terms of what he's striving for.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Most importantly, Anderson is laser-focused on what's to come for the Texans as a whole next season. That means bouncing back from the rough end to last season and a third-straight divisional round playoff loss, and thus taking this group to the heighs he knows they're capable of.

"After the last game [vs. the New England Patriots], that's something that, just going into workouts, going into training, like, that's literally all I've been thinking about," Anderson said. "Ask me about the contract? Yeah, the contract is cool... Ask me about winning? That's more important."

"I think we did a really good job with free agency, going to get a lot of great guys... I know where this team can go. We've got the pieces to do it, we have the coaching staff to do it, and I'm excited to get rolling to see what we do this year."

#Texans DE Will Anderson looks even more motivated for next season after signing his $150M extension:



🗣️"Ask me about the contract? Yeah, the contract is cool..."



"Ask me about winning? That's more important... I'm excited to get rolling to see what we do this year."🔥 pic.twitter.com/WRgMfSrrlr — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 21, 2026

Having Anderson with another full offseason of development and growth, combined with the improvements made around the roster, this could be the year to finally get over that hump, but a long offseason of work lies ahead before that can become a reality.

Regardless, checking another big box off the offseason to-do list by signing Anderson is big for both now and for the future; an investment that will look even better in due time, so long as the Texans' defensive cornerstone continues his track record of improvement seen from the last three years in the league.

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