3 Texans Schedule Factors That Actually Matter (and 1 That Doesn't)

The Houston Texans finally have full clarity on what their 2026 regular season is set to look like following this past week's release of the NFL schedule.

We already knew who the Texans would be playing throughout this coming year long before the schedule finally dropped. But finding out when and where those games are set to take place does tend to matter a bit more than what's shows on the surface.

Let's take a look at the biggest factors Texans fans need to take note of within their upcoming 17-game slate when projecting how strong they might truly be next season.

What Matters

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Seventh-Hardest Strength of Schedule

There's a fair share of tough teams on the Texans' 2026 schedule; seven of which were in the playoffs this past season, and all of which come out to be the league's seventh-toughest strength of schedule.

But the Texans also had a tough schedule to endure last year, considering they ended up with a top-three hardest SOS of teams to make the playoffs, and took care of business in the second half of the schedule to rattle off a 12-win total.

For Houston to leap past that win total in what might be a tougher schedule than last year, they need to ensure this year begins with better than last season's 0-3 start. Especially with a challenging end to the season on tap with four of six games on the road, they cannot afford to come out of the gates slowly.

Starting the Year at Home... Twice

The Texans have a rare opportunity on their schedule to start their first two games on the schedule with their feet planted in Houston.

The last time Houston had two-straight home games in Weeks 1 and 2 came during the 2016 season, where the Texans went 2-0 vs. the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans will certainly have a steeper challenge against the two teams on the horizon at home for this year, though: the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, each of which has potent quarterbacks and offenses that could provide an early challenge for this elite defense to go against some of the best under center.

A Cold Weather Ending

The Texans won't have things easy from a weather perspective in their final six weeks of the season spanning from December to early-January.

Houston will have four road games in their last six matchups, all of which will be subject to some pretty cold temperatures: a night game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, at the Washington Commanders, the night of Christmas Eve against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a trip to Lambeau Field vs. the Green Bay Packers at the start of January.

If anything, it'll be a slate of games that sets up as a perfect test for this Houston roster to get situated in those cold weather environments before a hopeful playoff run. So maybe it's a blessing in disguise.

What Doesn't

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Four Primetime Games

The Texans will be taking the primetime stage more than several teams around the league will be this season, but it won't be anything they haven't seen before.

Just last season, the Texans took on four primetime showings throughout the year, and five if you include their Monday night Wild Card matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Houston went 3-2 in those games, with both losses coming in their brutal first-half stretch of the season vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

This year, all four of those primetime games will be coming in the second half of their season from Week 11 to Week 17, offering more than enough time for this new-look Texans roster to get settled in.

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