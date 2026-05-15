Ranking Every Game on the Texans' Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Houston Texans' 2026 schedule has officially arrived, uncovering each of the Texans' 17 games for this upcoming regular season.

Houston is faced with one of the tougher slates of games across the league this season, based on projected win totals. They've got the seventh-hardest strength of schedule in the entire NFL, and the second-toughest in the AFC behind only the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans have more than enough talent on the roster and made enough moves this offseason to overcome the hurdles that might be ahead on their schedule and cement what would be a fourth-consecutive playoff berth. But it might not exactly be a total cakewalk to do so.

Let's break down each of the Texans' games on the 2026 schedule from the easiest to toughest, based on the caliber of matchup, and when and where that game might be set:

17. Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' season finale at home against the Tennessee Titans could turn out to be an easy W in the books, depending on where both teams stand just one week away from the postseason, and how high (or low) any stakes might be.

16. Week 10: @ Cleveland Browns

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after the Texans defeated the Browns in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A road trip to cold-weather Cleveland might add an extra hurdle for the Texans to overcome, but they most definitely outmatch them based on their talent on paper.

This should be a win to stamp the books, barring any surprises.

15. Week 5: @ Tennessee Titans

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) is unable to catch a pass as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Perhaps this is a little disrespectful to the Titans to place them as two of Houston's easiest games on tap.

Still, after a four-win campaign last year and just a few roster moves around the edges this offseason, the Texans outmatch this roster by a sizeable amount.

14. Week 7: vs. New York Giants

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants could be in position to be one of the league's surprise teams next year, led by new head coach John Harbaugh. Pairing his leadership with several roster moves could quickly lead to this game being a bit of a steeper challenge than expected for Houston.

But until that jump is proven throughout the season, the Texans' home battle against them projects to be one of their easier tests in 2026.

13. Week 14: @ Washington Commanders

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the final minutes of the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Texans will be seeing a few familiar faces on Washington's side in this one with Laremy Tunsil and Tim Settle.

Maybe a masterclass by Jayden Daniels can cause an upset victory for the Commanders, though this is still one of Houston's softer games on the season.

12. Week 11: TNF vs. Indianapolis Colts

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen greet each other after a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

A primetime battle against a division rival like the Colts can always turn into a tight battle pretty quickly.

That's especially so on a short week. But being at home should help the Texans have a clear edge headed into the night, outside of what the have on their roster.

11. Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) under center against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans might have a tougher task against the Colts earlier in the season when they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3.

Early on in the schedule, maybe Indianapolis can take advantage with a win before Houston potentially gets red-hot in the second half of the year, as they did in 2025.

10. Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for hands to shake after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now reaching the top 10, each of these could prove to be a serious test for the Texans.

The Bengals' high-powered offense and Joe Burrow might be just that, but the Cincinnati defense might still have real holes that provides Houston a slight edge.

9. Week 1: vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

2024 league MVP Josh Allen will be entering this one highly motivated to right the wrongs from last year's TNF loss to the Texans.

Considering the Bills haven't won a game in Houston since 2008, though, the odds aren't exactly in his favor to do so.

8. Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's a real missed opportunity from the league not to have this game between two in-state rivals on a primetime stage.

Nonetheless, the Texans' elite defense against a strong Cowboys offense should set up for an awesome game.

7. Week 9: @ LA Chargers

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) leaves the field following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Typically, a West Coast road trip to face a team as talented as the Chargers are would rank further up the board of difficulty.

The Texans having a bye the week prior to their trip to California, though, does work well in their favor.

6. Week 13: @ Pittsburgh Steelers, SNF

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, the Texans dominated the Steelers last time out in the postseason which might lead you to believe they can do the exact same in their meeting this coming season.

But it's a brand-new season. Pittsburgh has made several moves around the edges, including having a brand-new coach on the sidelines in Mike McCarthy. Plus, any primetime game on the road in the Steel City is a daunting task, no matter who's playing.

5. Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Jaguars lost some talent in free agency this offseason, but this same team still put together an impressive 13 wins to beat out Houston for an AFC South title last year.

This team should not be overlooked, especially in a high-intensity divisional matchup late in the season.

4. Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Speaking of new coaches, the Ravens and Jesse Minter could prove to be the Texans' toughest challenge at home for the entire season. They'll be reloaded, and hopefully much healther, from when Houston last played them in Week 5 of the 2025 season.

Baltimore is tied with the LA Rams for the highest projected win total headed into 2026 and can prove their status as true contenders with a win over Houston.

3. Week 6: Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; A general overall view as fans arrive on Olympic way before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans have an even tougher challenge vs. the Jaguars earlier in the year in Week 6 when they will travel to London for the first time since 2019.

With that unique week of preparation for an international game, combined with Jacksonville already being stationed overseas for a week (plus practically being the home team in London), Houston might have an uphill battle here.

2. Week 17: @ Green Bay Packers, MNF

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) slips past Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) as he returns a kickoff on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cold weather games have never been the Texans' forte–– just look at the results of last year's playoff loss.

This one against Green Bay might not be as high of stakes, but a January trip to Lambeau Field against a playoff-caliber team like the Packers is a serious challenge in the final two weeks of the season.

1. Week 16: @ Philadelphia Eagles, TNF

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field at the end of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The biggest challenge of the Texans’ schedule is clear: it's their Christmas Eve matchup against the 2024 champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Houston will be taking the road on a short week of preparation in a cold, primetime December meeting against a playoff-caliber Eagles roster in a hostile environment, having never won a game against Philadelphia in franchise history.

If the Texans can pull off a win in this one, hats off to all involved.

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