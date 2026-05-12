Predicting Every Texans Primetime Game and Opponent

The NFL schedule release is right around the corner. And with it, we'll finally learn when and where the Houston Texans will be taking the primetime stage across their 17-game slate.

Last season, the Texans had four primetime games on their schedule: one on Thursday, two on Sunday night, and one on Monday.

Considering Houston is right on pace to have a similar winning campaign to 2025––or even better––this year could end up looking rather similar in terms of how many times they're playing in the bright lights of a standalone primetime matchup.

By using that same formula, let's predict the Texans' set of primetime games as their schedule finally gets released later this week.

TNF: Texans vs. Colts

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talks with Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans won 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texans don't often play within the AFC South in a primetime setting. The last time they did so happened to come in 2019 when facing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, resulting in a 20-17 home victory for Houston.

Houston could be due for that prime-time divisional matchup. So sets up a good opportunity for that same matchup from 2019 to take place this season in another Thursday night setting.

The Colts and their high-powered offense will be healthy after an injury-riddled season. The Texans’ elite defense will be back and better than last year. This sets up a game with naturally high stakes for positioning in the South.

SNF: Texans vs. Cowboys

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The in-state rivals will be facing off for a rare meeting against one another this season, marking only the Dallas Cowboys' eighth matchup against the Texans since their inception as a franchise, including their first-ever game back in 2002 when the expansion Houston roster pulled off a 19-10 Week One upset.

Fast forward 24 years later, this Texans franchise is in a far different spot from that expansion era way back when. They even have better Super Bowl odds than their in-state neighbors in Dallas this season.

But no matter the year, any time this matchup is on the schedule, the stakes instantly turn up a notch.

This feels like the easiest game on the Texans' schedule to slot in as a primetime matchup. If not, the league is missing out on a golden opportunity.

SNF: Texans @ Steelers

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in front of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

A playoff rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same place the Texans won their last game? This feels like a perfect opportunity for both sides to meet again in the primetime lights of Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers will be looking a little different from their last time out. They've got a new coach on the sidelines in Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers may or may not be the starting quarterback for Week One, and their offense has several new additions like Michael Pittman, Rico Dowdle, Germie Bernard.

But the Texans defense had their way with this group last time around on the road, and with a dominant— and even improved— unit set to travel to Pittsburgh later this year, the new-look Steelers would be sure to have their hands full.

MNF: Texans @ Chargers

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the hit from Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) after throwing a pass during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Houston will be back playing the Chargers on the road for their third meeting since 2025. Following the outcome of those last two (and especially in their dominant Wild Card win last January) Los Angeles is certainly hungry to get some revenge over this team.

The Texans have frequently taken care of business against the Chargers as of late, winning four of their past five outings, and having not lost on the road in Los Angeles (or San Diego!) since 2010.

Under the bright lights in SoFi Stadium, with two playoff-level teams in the AFC, with the tension brewing from the Chargers' side of things, this feels like an awesome spot for a Monday Night Football game.

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