Texans Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything We Know

The 2026 NFL schedule release day is officially here, which means after long months of waiting, we'll finally know what the Houston Texans' 18-week regular season slate will look like between September and the beginning of January.

The official release of every game across the league won't be uncovered until the night of Thursday, May 14th at 7 p.m. So until then, we're left with the small dose of dates released by the NFL, and the lingering rumors and leaks to hold us over.

Here's everything we know about the Texans' schedule before the official reveal:

Confirmed Games

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Week 6: Texans @ Jaguars, London Games 8:30 AM CT

The only game strictly confirmed on the Texans' schedule by the NFL is a trip to London to face their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's the Texans' first time traveling internationally for a game since 2019, which was also a game against the Jaguars in London where both sides had much-different-looking rosters, but led to a statement Houston victory, 26-3.

This one will be taking place bright and early Houston time, slated for 8:30 a.m. CT––which is pretty certain to be the earliest game on the Texans' calendar this year by far.

Rumors

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Texans have seen several rumors and leaks revolving around their upcoming schedule from @NerdingtonNFL and @OzzyNFL on X. So far, three have been uncovered as games and dates on tap for Houston, and it will be almost certain of having more to come.

Week 13: Texans @ Steelers | Dec. 6, SNF

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Texans at Steelers - Week 13 SNF (Dec 6) pic.twitter.com/JR8k5pH1vx — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 14, 2026

The Texans' playoff rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be on a primetime stage in the second half of their schedule on Sunday Night Football come Week 13.

Without pen put to paper on a deal to cement Aaron Rodgers' short-term future in Pittsburgh, there's no telling who will be quarterbacking on the other side in the black and gold. But no matter who it is, they'll be sure to have their hands full with this Texans defense.

Week 14: Texans @ Commanders | Dec. 13, 12 PM CT

NFL Schedule Leak



Texans at Commanders - Week 14 - 1:00 PM pic.twitter.com/iMllSu7FzY — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026

The Texans will be on another road trip following the outcome of their Steelers matchup in Week 13, to then head to DC and face the Washington Commanders.

This marks the first time that the 2023 and 2024 second-overall picks of C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels will be facing off against one another, setting up for a thrilling battle between two Offensive Rookie of the Year winners.

Week 16: Texans @ Eagles | Dec. 24, TNF

BREAKING 🎅



Texans at Eagles - Week 16 - Christmas Eve (TNF) pic.twitter.com/r2utd7ZQnu — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026

The Texans have another primetime game schedule in the second-half of their schedule: a Christmas Eve battle on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The playoff stakes for each will likely be steep at this point in the calendar. Expect to see two elite defenses going head-to-head for yet another exciting holiday game set to take place around the league.

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