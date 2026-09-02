3 Things That Stood Out From Kayshon Boutte's First Texans Presser

Right ahead of the NFL roster cutdown date, the Houston Texans decided to add a bit of depth to their wide receiver room in the form of Kayshon Boutte, who they acquired from the New England Patriots in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and a seventh-round pick.

As the Texans would be moving forward without second-year wideout Jayden Higgins for the 2026 season, who suffered a torn ACL during training camp, Houston wanted to go out an added another layer of proven production to the position that would now be without their No. 2 target.

Boutte, who's coming off of two straight 500-yard seasons, would end up being just that. He'll now be one of many options that quarterback C.J. Stroud will have at his disposal for the 2026 season, and look to capitalize on a contract year in a new situation.

And on Wednesday, Boutte spoke to the Texans media for the first time since the move. Here's a look at three things he said that stuck out more than the rest:

1. Doesn't See Any Chemistry Issues With C.J. Stroud

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte will be arriving to Houston on a bit of short notice. As of the Texans' trade to land the now-former Patriots wideout, they were less than three weeks away from the regular season's kickoff. So it's fair to question whether it'll take time for Boutte to truly a connection with his new quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

However, from Boutte's perspective, he doesn't seem to see any hurdles to overcome at all as it relates to chemistry with his new quarterback.

"I feel like from a receiver standpoint, chemistry is not really a tough thing to do," Boutte said of his chemistry with Stroud. "Like I say it's all about the effort you put in with the quarterback."

If that statement from Boutte holds up, it's good news for this Texans offense that will be forced to integrate their newest offensive weapon quickly.

2. Texans' Playbook is Half "Carryover" From New England

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley talks with head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By extension of Boutte's speedy adjustment from the Patriots' offense to New England's, he'll also be tasked with learning a brand-new playbook along with establishing that aforementioned chemistry with his new teammates.

But the fact that the Texans' offensive playbook, according to Boutte, is half carryover from the Patriots' offense he just came from, obviously makes the transition to what's now the second team of his NFL career a whole lot easier.

"It's not really bad," Boutte said of learning the Texans' playbook. "Half of it is carryover from what we kind of ran in New England. But at the end of the day, it's all about how much you put into it."

"You've got to study outside the building; knowing a playbook is a part of your job. If you don't know what to do, then you can't play something."

It makes sense, too. Nick Caley, the Texans' second-year offensive coordinator, has often been said to have a scheme that's a hybrid of both the Patriots' and the Los Angeles Rams' offenses because of his previous time with each team.

So for Boutte, Houston was certainly one of the better destinations he could land, fit-wise, knowing that his trade away from New England was inevitable.

3. Sees a Ton of Potential From Texans on Both Ends

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte seems to see some real potential in the Texans roster he's now joining; a team he's pretty familiar with already due to the Patriots' prior meeting against Houston in last year's postseason during the divisional round.

Houston's been well on Boutte's radar since then. And now, after being fresh off a Super Bowl appearance in New England, he's looking to get right back to it in a fresh situation.

"We knew the Texans were a tough team last year with the Patriots, coming into the playoffs. We knew that [the Texans were] one of the top teams we would have had to face to get to the Super Bowl.

"But I always did believe this team had potential. They had a great team––offense and defense––and I think, just for this year, we got another chance to get back to that. So that's the goal."

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