4 Overlooked Texans Players to Keep Watch Of in Training Camp

﻿The Houston Texans have a lot of talent on their roster; some of which hasn't been discussed enough as it should be.

However, with training camp now on the horizon, those players who might've gone a bit overlooked throughout the offseason have the perfect opportunity to make their presence felt, and either find their way into a key depth spot, or simply just squeeze into the 53-man roster picture by the time we get to cutdown day.

With that in mind, let's sort through four overlooked players on the Texans roster who will be worth paying a bit more attention to in the weeks that lie ahead:

Xavier Hutchinson | WR

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much talk has been made of several names in the Texans' wide receiver room for multiple reasons. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will be getting boosts in their respective roles, Tank Dell is coming back from injury, Lewis Bond is the new rookie in the building, and Nico Collins is always going to get credit his way–– because of course, he should.

But one name that can't be forgotten about in the mix is Xavier Hutchinson; a guy who might be a bit further down the depth chart than he was last year, but is coming off a career-best season (35 receptions, 428 yards, 3 TDs) after being a sixth-round pick in 2023, and is entering a contract year for 2026.

Hutchinson will be looking to capitalize on that 2025 production to roll into 2026 looking even better to get a pay raise on that second contract. If he can outperform Dell early on, and even Noel, there's a road to Hutchinson being the third-most targeted name in this Texans offense.

Evan Brown | IOL

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Evan Brown arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans made a ton of moves to shuffle their offensive line this offseason to give C.J. Stroud and this run game better tools in front of them than what was had in 2025. One of those guys brought in through free agency was Evan Brown, a former starter for the Arizona Cardinals, who has positional versatility to play at guard and center.

He's only in on a cheap one-year deal, and if all goes as expected on the Texans' offensive line in camp, he probably won't be starting Week 1. However, at least as a candidate to make the 53-man roster, Brown should be someone that fans keep an eye on.

His starting experience and ability to play around the interior certainly help his case compared to others that will be competing for the same opportunities. And if either Wyatt Teller or Keylan Rutledge face an injury throughout the year, he could become the first guy called up to take their spots.

Dylan Horton | DE

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area of the Texans' roster that's far from determined is who their third defensive end behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter will be. Houston didn't go out to sign anybody who would be a clear candidate to replace Derek Barnett, and nothing to this point has hinted towards Barnett making a late return.

Dylan Horton could be well-positioned to take control of that vacancy. He's been with the Texans for three seasons now, understands the system, even without getting much playing time, and now faces a huge opportunity to see his snaps spike in his age-26 season.

If not Horton, then look towards the Texans' free agent signing of Dominique Robinson to be worth a look as well. But in comparison, Horton does have the edge in terms of being younger and having been with Houston for the past three seasons. So clearly, the coaches trust him and his abilities from their prior history.

Aiden Fisher | LB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's been a lot of speculation about how the Texans' LB3 battle could go following the season-ending injury to EJ Speed. And that's largely because of how many linebackers Houston has on the roster who could be worthy of a boost in their playing time.

Someone who hasn't been as highly discussed in that room, though, is seventh-round rookie Aiden Fisher; the second linebacker Houston selected in this year's draft class, and doesn't have the appealing size like Woodaz does, but he was certainly productive during his past two years at Indiana.

He was an All-American selection, has combined for over 200 tackles, 15 TFLs, and five sacks for the past two years, and was a part of a national championship defense in 2025. That has to be worth something, and could warrant him, at the very least, a serious look on the 53-man roster if he shows out in camp.

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