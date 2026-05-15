5 Revenge Games Worth Circling on Texans' 2026 Schedule

The Houston Texans would likely love to get some sweet revenge on a select few teams on their regular season schedule this year.

Atop that list might be the New England Patriots, who were the ones that cut their playoff hopes short last season in a rough road divisional loss.

But the Texans won't have the Patriots on their schedule this season. Unless those two match up in the postseason once again, Houston will be forced to wait on that opportunity until 2027.

But the Texans will have a select few teams or individuals on their newly released 2026 schedule that are certainly hungry for a bit of revenge over Houston for one way or another, and sets up for some thrilling storylines to unravel later this year.

Let's take a look at five of the Texans' most notable revenge games they'll be faced with on their calendar for 2026:

Week 1: vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) applies defensive pressure during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Bills and Josh Allen have not had things easy against the Texans in recent history.

Allen has faced the Texans four times throughout his career, logging a 1-3 record. Their last meeting came on Thursday Night Football last season when Allen was terrorized for eight sacks and a 19-23 loss.

Statistically, Allen hasn't fared too well across those four showings either; completing an average of less than 60% of his passes and 200 yards a game, and logging three total touchdowns and three interceptions.

Combine that with Buffalo's history of having not won a game in Houston since 2006, and it's been pretty one-sided between these two.

Coming back to Houston to right the wrongs of last season is the perfect way for the Bills to get some revenge in Week One, meaning the Texans could have their hands full defending their home turf.

Week 9: @ LA Chargers

2025; SoFI Stadium, Los Angeles, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Chargers are coming off a 2025 calendar year in which they lost to the Texans not once, but twice.

The most recent came within the tail-end of the 2025 regular season when the Texans came away with a narrow 20-16 victory as part of their extended eight-game win streak to end the year. But it also came with a demoralizing playoff loss back in January, 32-12, that adds more fuel to the fire.

Expect the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh to be wired for a different outcome in this one, even if this Texans roster will be well-rested and energized coming off a Week 8 bye.

Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws past Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This can be looked at as a revenge game from two perspectives.

For the Ravens, the last time they played the Texans came in Week 5 of last season when they got their teeth kicked in, 44-10, for a game that Baltimore was without several key contributors, including Lamar Jackson.

But the last time the Texans played this Ravens roster when they were a bit more healthy? That came on Christmas Day in 2024 when Baltimore ran away with a 31-2 victory. With a lot of the core pieces on that roster still onboard for 2026, they haven't forgotten the results of that holiday defeat.

Expect both playoff-caliber teams to be highly motivated for a statement win in this one, and leave fans in Houston going home a little happier than they did two Decembers ago.

Week 13: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on at the Jumbotron after his fumble resulted in a Houston Texans touchdown during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to forget how the Texans ended the Steelers' campaign last season en route to a dominant Wild Card win in Pittsburgh. Those inside the building in the Steel City certainly haven't.

Mike McCarthy will be taking the reins from Mike Tomlin on the sidelines, which marks the clear biggest change made in Pittsburgh rolling into next season. Their quarterback situation isn't exactly defined yet either, without much clarity on Aaron Rodgers' future.

But everyone else who was onboard in Pittsburgh last season will have this one circled on their calendar to flip the script. Being in the same location in front of a roaring Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football will also heighten the importance.

Week 14: @ Washington Commanders

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Texans have only faced the Commanders once since their team name changed, so there's not exactly an extensive history between these two facing off.

But Washington does have a couple of familiar faces from Houston who will get a chance to play their former team: that's former star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr.

There might not exactly be too much bad blood between either side. But at the very least, getting a win over Houston would be a nice result for both guys who used to have a blue and red jersey on.

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