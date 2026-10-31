7 Texans Trade Candidates to Watch Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner; less than two weeks away.

Which means, for the Houston Texans, now becomes the perfect time to take a step back, look at this current roster, and see how this group could be tweaked or improved in order to bounce back from an ugly 2-5 start.

It also becomes time for the Texans to look at some talents on their roster and determine whether or not they should be considered long-term pieces of the puzzle. And if they aren't–– for whatever reason–– maybe putting them on the trade block could be a worthwhile decision.

And for these seven Texans players in particular, perhaps a mid-season trade could be within the best interest of both parties.

Let's take a look:

WR Kayshon Boutte

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' wide receiver depth looks a whole lot different than it did at the start of the season when they traded for Kayshon Boutte, leading to a suspicion that Houston might not have him in their long-term plans after this season when factoring in his expiring deal.

Perhaps there's a case for the Texans to pivot on Boutte before even getting to the end of this season. The past two weeks have led to Boutte seeing his lowest snap totals of the season. And with guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tank Dell due to eat into his snaps as an outside receiver, maybe it'd be best for Houston to punt on him now and cash in some value rather than later.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts to his touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wideout in a similar boat as Boutte: he's in the last year of his respective contract, might not be a priority to re-sign this summer, and is in a wide receiver room where he might only continue to see his snaps taken away week by week.

The difference for Hutchinson is the fact that the Texans used him a ton within their offensive game plan last week. Between the last two weeks, Hutchinson has found his way onto the field for over 50% of Houston's offensive snaps for the week. So compared to Boutte, maybe he has a better chance of sticking around.

OL Wyatt Teller

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texans had good intentions to bring in Wyatt Teller as a hopeful upgrade on their offensive line, he hasn't quite met the standard for what Houston has been looking for through the first half of the season. The only reps he's gotten as a starter since arriving is when Ed Ingram was out for two weeks thanks to a groin injury.

Maybe the Texans decide now is the right time to send Teller elsewhere. They could cash in some minor value for their offseason investment, and send out a veteran guard that might still have a chance to contribute better elsewhere.

OL Braden Smith

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pretty much the exact same deal here for Smith. He was signed as hopeful starter on the Texans offensive line this offseason on his $20 million deal, but suffered a foot injury before the beginning of the season that derailed any momentum to beat out Trent Brown for his respective spot.

So maybe the Texans can go and find some value on the trade market for Smith, rather than make his $20 million investment look like a waste. And as a tackle, compared to a guard like Teller, there's a better chance that Houston's front office can strike on a bit better trade value here.

C Jake Andrews

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Andrews is an underrated trade candidate to keep an eye on. While not the most flashy name on the offensive line, he was someone who proved to be a serviceable starter at center for Houston all throughout last year, yet saw his spot taken by Evan Brown to kick off the 2026 season, and has been left in the shadows ever since.

The return on an Andrews trade could be minimal, but maybe it helps sweeten their future pool of assets enough for the Texans' front office to ponder it.

RB David Montgomery

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, maybe the Texans don't want to send it in on David Montgomery this early. He's only played a quarter of the season with his new offense, and hasn't been able to bounce back from a poor start because of the groin injury he suffered in Week 5.

But Montgomery has certainly underperformed from where his initial expectations stood upon the Texans' trading a fourth-round pick for him. Maybe another team out there needs help in the backfield and feels that they can get a second wind out of the veteran running back that Houston hasn't been able to find. Mark this one down as unlikely, though.

QB Davis Mills

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis Mills is always going to be a name floating around in Texans trade rumors for as long as he's on the team––which is simply because of his status as a quality backup quarterback. If Houston sees a quarterback-needy team on the market, sending them a stopgap veteran like Mills could result in a nice return.

But there is a ton of value in having a strong backup being your QB1––even if that signal-caller is playing lights out like C.J. Stroud has so far this year. And when factoring in Mills' expired contract, a trade might become even more appealing.

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