Azeez Al-Shaair Injury Update Spells Trouble for Texans in Week 4

The Houston Texans have seen a barrage of injuries surface around their linebacker room since their 2026 campaign has kicked off.

E.J. Speed has been ruled out for the year with a quad injury, Henry To'oTo'o was just recently placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue that'll take him out for several weeks, and now, it looks like Azeez Al-Shaair is dealing with a lingering injury after Week 3's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, there is "concern" that Al-Shaair will be able to play this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys as he deals with an ongoing groin injury.

Al-Shaair first suffered the injury in the first half of the Texans' Week 3 matchup in Indianapolis, which he would inevitably return from in the second half before seemingly re-injuring himself, once again being taken out of the game.

And now, as Houston looks to head back home against the Cowboys in what's bound to be a pivotal matchup for the Texans to get back on track, they might be without their green-dot signal caller in the linebacker room against one of the most potent offenses in the entire NFL.

What Azeez Al-Shaair's Absence Could Mean for Texans

For as talented as the Texans' defense is as a collective, there aren’t many more integral and important pieces of the puzzle than Al-Shaair, who's vaulted himself into a premier role within Houston's front seven as their leading tackler, green-dot signal caller, and one of the best leaders on the roster a whole.

It was just last season where Al-Shaair came off one of his most productive years as a pro, making an impact all over the Texans' defense, as he made his first Pro Bowl appearance to collect over 100 tackles, nine passes defended, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

So there's no doubt that if Al-Shaair were facing any risk of missing a game or two for the Texans this season, it'd be a massive loss for their defense's elite ceiling, especially knowing that this team has freshly sunk themselves to being one of the five teams in the NFL with a winless record through three games.

The Texans really can't afford to lose Week 4 against the Cowboys. Only one team in NFL history has ever risen to the playoffs after starting the season off 0-4 (the 1992 San Diego Chargers), and Houston certainly doesn't want to force themselves into a position where they have to be the second.

But being without Al-Shaair would be a major blow to their chances this Sunday. Houston would essentially be without their top three projected linebackers on the depth chart when healthy, and be forced to pivot in a different direction than their Pro Bowl star talent.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Al-Shaair is out of the mix for the Texans this Sunday, the starting linebacker duties will then be handed over to the duo of veteran Jake Hansen, who's been the fill-in for To'oTo'o for the extent that he's been sidelined, then paired with fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz, who was Al-Shaair's replacement when he left in the middle of the game this past weekend.

Per Wilson's report, it would be Hansen as the one claiming Al-Shaair's duties as the green-dot in the linebacker room, while Woodaz can command more of the off-ball responsibilities, while still remaining on the field for a good chunk of the defensive snaps.

We'll learn a bit more on Al-Shaair's injury status once the Texans finish up their practice on Wednesday and release their first injury reports of the week. Until then, don't get your hopes up to see Al-Shaair on the field in Week 4.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!