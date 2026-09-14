Texans LB Henry To'oTo'o Suffers Shoulder Injury: What DeMeco Ryans Said

The Houston Texans suffered a noteworthy injury to their linebacker room in the midst of their Week 1 action against the Buffalo Bills.

According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o suffered a shoulder injury against the Bills, and will be out "for some time."

The injury to To'oTo'o occured in the fourth quarter of the Texans' Week 1 outing, when the veteran linebacker would go to the blue tent, and would not return for the rest of the game. Per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, To'oTo'o was seen in a sling after the game.

Before To'oTo'o left due to injury, he had recorded a total of two tackles in 46 defensive snaps, albeit for what would be a Texans 31-36 loss.

But now, it seems as if the start to To'oTo'o's 2026 campaign will be put to a halt for at least some stretch of time. As to whether or not he'll be placed on injured reserve, which would put him out for a minimum of four weeks, has yet to be determined.

If he does land on injured reserve, To'oTo'o would join a quickly growing list of Texans forced to the sidelines for the next few weeks, including wide receiver Tank Dell, offensive tackle Braden Smith, and rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

Texans LB Room Sees Another Injury

To'oTo'o's new shoulder issue is also one of many injuries this Texans linebacker unit has seen throughout the early parts of their 2026 campaign; many injuries that haven't lingered into the regular season, but have still popped up in the past several weeks.

Veteran linebacker Jake Hansen went down with an ankle injury at the start of training camp. Fourth-round rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz suffered a preseason thumb injury, and E.J. Speed is the one expected to be out for the season with a quad injury.

So To'oTo'o's injury adds to a long list of misfortune at the position. It's also a potentially long-term injury that comes at an inopportune time, thus leaving this Texans' linebacker room a little bit thinner, and with some noteworthy questions heading into Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

What To'oTo'o's Injury Means for Texans Defense

To'oTo'o, since the 2024 season, has been a consistent part of the Texans' defense as a starting linebacker. He's played over 800 snaps for Houston in each of the last two years, and was due for another big role this season following his two-year extension signed before the year kicked off.

But an extended absence for To'oTo'o, timeline to be determined, means someone else in the linebacker room will have to step up as Houston's starting weakside linebacker.

On the surface, there are two candidates that make sense to land To'oTo'o's snaps: Wade Woodaz, who performed well in the preseason and in camp before his injury, or veteran Jake Hansen, who was the one who filled in for Houston in the seven snaps that To'oTo'o didn't play due to injury.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) celebrates his 80 yard interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hansen does have the edge in terms of experience over Woodaz as a five-year NFL veteran, but Woodaz has proven to be an athletic playmaker in the open field as a 6-foot-4, 235-pound rookie who made noise in the preseason with a pick-six on No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

The Texans have a week of practice ahead before they're tasked with making that defensive adjustment against the Bengals in Week 2.

Based on the regular season reps we've seen so far, though, Hansen appears to be in the lead for that expanded role, unless Woodaz really makes a statement in practice this week.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!