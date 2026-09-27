Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Leaves vs. Colts With Groin Injury

The Houston Texans have seen a barrage of injuries take place in their linebacker room throughout the start of their 2026 season.

And in their Week 3 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, the hits just kept on coming to the linebacker room, as their starting middle linebacker and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair went down with an apparent groin injury.

Al-Shaair left earlier in the game during the first half with a groin injury, went to the medical tent, and returned shortly after. In that stint, he appeared to look relatively fine.

However, in the midst of the third quarter, Al-Shaair went down once again with that apparent groin injury. He lied down on the ground for a few moments, then would depart the game once again to the blue tent.

Before Al-Shaair left the game, he had a total of eight tackles to lead the Texans defense

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) look to the sidelines for the defensive call against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of every name in the Texans' linebacker unit, there's no doubt that Al-Shaair is the most important piece in the mix.

He's in his third season with Houston as a cornerstone piece of their front seven, coming off two straight campaigns logging over 100 combined tackles, with last year being his first-ever appearance in the Pro Bowl.

So there's no doubt that if Al-Shaair is to miss any period of time for the Texans, it'd be a massive loss. He's essentially the quarterback for Houston on that side of the ball as the one to plug in the middle of the field on nearly every defensive play of any given week.

And without the presence of another starter in the linebacker room, that being Henry To'oTo'o who's currently on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, that loss becomes even more impactful.

His loss opens up the middle of the field more in coverage, and perhaps more importantly, opens up the run game a whole lot more for the opposing offense.

So when facing a run-heavy team like the Colts and Jonathan Taylor, it's less than ideal to see a guy like Al-Shaair out.

Who to Watch in Texans LB Room

If Al-Shaair is out for any stretch in this game against or moving forward, the Texans have just four linebackers left on the roster: rookies Wade Woodaz adn Aiden Fisher, along with veterans Jake Hansen and Jamal Hill.

In the time that Al-Shaair had been out with that groin injury, it's been Woodaz who has filled in for the snaps that he'd typically find. He's pairing next to Hansen, who has been Houston's primary weakside linebacker since To'To'o has been sidelined.

In the reps that Woodaz has played throughout training camp and preseason, he's performed relatively well coming in as a fourth-round rookie.

However, compared to the Pro Bowl talent of Al-Shaair, the difference is night and day. So the hope is that the Texans can get their top linebacker on the field and at 100% sooner rather than later.

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