Biggest Texans Draft Steals & Busts of the Nick Caserio Era

The Houston Texans, as they're known today, have been gradually built by the brain trust of Nick Caserio as one of the league's brighter general managers, and one who's made his mark in the draft with some notable pickups, both atop round one, and with value adds on days two and three.

But that's not to say Caserio isn't without some swings and misses in the draft too. Even the best lead decision-makers around NFL front offices don't hit on all of their selections on the board, and the Texans' GM is no different––even while he may have his fair share of highlights of note.

So with this year's draft right around the corner it marks the perfect time to take a step back for a look at just how well (and perhaps how poorly) Caserio has done with his best and worst picks in the past five years.

For this, we'll break down the best steals and worst busts the Texans have brought in since Caserio was named general manager in 2021, which has given him a pretty good track record so far.

Steal: Xavier Hutchinson, WR | R6, P205 (2023)

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts after a first down during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There's a case to be made that Xavier Hutchinson, who's fresh off a career year in 2025, is actually the best day three pick made of Caserio's tenure with Houston.

Hutchinson has grown every season to become a better, more refined, and trusted pass-catcher in the Texans' receiver room, logging career-highs across the board in 2025 with receptions (35), yards (428), and touchdowns (3).

If those numbers keep trending upward for his fourth campaign in 2026, it'll make the value of a sixth rounder outside of the top 200 picks look even better for Caserio.

Bust: Blake Fisher, OL | R2, P59 (2024)

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher (57) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The most recent selection on this list (considering it's really too early to judge 2025's rookie class), the signs aren't looking too great for Blake Fisher's stock on Houston's roster for what's set to be just his third season in the fold.

Fisher has struggled to hold a consistent starting spot for the Texans at right tackle, playing only 30.7% of Houston's total offensive snaps through 2025.

That status could get even bleaker for next season as he'll be competing with both Braden Smith and Trent Brown to get those reps, making for an uphill battle to be faced with as a top 60 pick just two years ago.

Steal: Calen Bullock, DB | R3, P78 (2024)

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He's had just two seasons in the mix for the Texans' secondary, but Calen Bullock is quickly emerging as one of the better free safeties in the NFL, coming off a first-career Pro Bowl appearance in 2025.

He's been a consistent ball hawk to have tracked down nine interceptions to pair with 21 passes defended in the past four seasons with the Texans' secondary, being yet another versatile chess piece to place within DeMeco Ryans' defense.

So long as the Texans can find room for him on the books for an extension before his rookie deal ends in the 2028 offseason, expect him to remain a key piece in the back-end for years to come.

Bust: Juice Scruggs, OL | R2, P62 (2023)

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center/guard Juice Scruggs (70) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Juice Scruggs was a high-potential offensive line prospect that never panned out as expected for Houston.

He spent three years in the mix as either a starter or backup in the Texans' trenches, but as recently as this offseason, he would be dealt to the Detroit Lions with a fourth-round pick in exchange for David Montgomery.

Maybe his stock can shift in the right direction while surrounded by some Dan Campbell culture in the NFC North. In Houston, though, the project to develop him into a steady long-term starter was one that turned out to be a failure.

Steal: Nico Collins, WR | R3, P89 (2021)

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The best draft steal of the Caserio era in Houston: Nico Collins has surpassed any and all expectations as a selection in the latter half of day two, to now becoming one of the most potent pass-catchers across the NFL when he's on the field.

He's fresh off a third-straight year of logging over 1,000 yards despite a shortened season of 14 games, and has proven season after season to be as consistent of an alpha dog in the receiver room as you could find.

The Hall of Fame presence of Andre Johnson might have the title of best receiver in Texans history locked up for a long time. However, Collins could quickly find a place in being considered the most impressive draft steal in franchise history when all is said and done.

Bust: Kenyon Green, OL | R1, P15 (2022)

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A first round pick who just couldn't put the pieces together in Houston: Kenyon Green's time was both short-lived and disappointing in Houston after being their second first-round pick off the board in 2022.

Green had three seasons with Houston that went from him being a year-one starter, then falling victim to an injured shoulder to miss the entirety of 2023, to then being injured in the midst of the 2024 season to then lose his starting spot, and get dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles that offseason.

While the selection of Derek Stingley at third overall is one that passes with flying colors, Green's situation is quite the polar opposite, especially when looking at some of the other offensive linemen taken off the board in that same round, such as Zion Johnson, Tyler Smith, and Tyler Linderbaum.

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