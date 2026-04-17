Texans' Nick Caserio Pumps Brakes on Blockbuster Draft Trade Up

The Houston Texans might not be in the market for a massive trade up the board in this year's NFL Draft.

That is, at least probably not within the top 10 picks, according to Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

Caserio recently dove into a bit of the Texans' draft process as it relates to trades during a recent interview with SportsRadio610, and made some subtle hints of exactly when Houston's discussions for a deal might start to initially creep into the picture.

"We're having constant discussion and dialogue, essentially from the beginning of the draft, until whenever it is that we pick," Caserio said, via SportsRadio610. "Just because the teams in the top five are picking... we're probably not going to go there. We don't have enough ammunition to get to that point."

"Probably once you get past 6, 7, 8, 9, 10... that's where you start to have a little bit more substantive discussions."

It's an interesting note that Caserio didn't count out a trade up once the Texans reach outside of those first 10 picks; a range that projects to be a bit more feasible as is relates to their chances to shift from the 25th spot.

However, there is a good chance that a top 10 pick, at least in this year's draft, might be out of the cards for the Texans, simply because of the cost that would be attached to doing so.

Texans Unlikely to Make Surprise Move Into Top 10 Picks

Of course, the Texans aren't a stranger when it comes up to moving up the first round in the draft. They did so just three years ago when it came to their acquisition of Will Anderson Jr., a move made possible because of their move from the 12th pick to the 3rd-overall pick.

But that investment was a steep one. Between an additional first, second, and third round pick that was necessary in that move from 12, it was a push that was made feasible because of the extra assets Houston had from the Deshaun Watson trade.

The Texans have some extra draft capital at their disposal in this year's draft, but not the same outlook they had in the draft three years ago.

Between two second-rounders and a third in addition to their pick at 28, it's enough that allows Houston to make a slight shift up from 25, if there was a prospect they had serious interest in.

Into the top 10 though? That's a bit rich, even for an avid trader like Caserio.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The more likely outcome might even be for the Texans to eventually trade down from that pick at 25 instead of moving upwards, considering Houston's done just that with their previous two first-rounders in 2025 and 2024, and might have a similar opportunity, depending on how the board falls.

However, as Caserio mentioned, those discussions won't be hashed out until draft night when the board is laid out a bit further, and the Texans have a better perspective of which prospect might fall where.

Once that time officially arrives, it'll make for an exciting, unpredictable draft process like the Texans have been accustomed to in years past. But until then, fans are left to patiently wait before the draft process ensues at the end of April.

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