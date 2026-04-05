Nick Caserio Addresses Where Texans Stand in Draft Process

The Houston Texans stand just under a month from the 2026 NFL Draft where they'll have a golden opportunity to upgrade their roster further from what's already been done throughout a busy offseason.

However, before the Texans officially land on the clock in Pittsburgh, a good bit of work still needs to be done on this year's incoming class for Houston to pinpoint exactly who they may want to prioritize on the board starting at pick 28, and their seven picks to follow.

Make no mistake that Houston is bound to keep working around the clock until the draft later this month to find their best-possible fits around the roster. But general manager Nick Caserio clearly feels as if he and Houston's front office have made good progress unpacking this year's class with their scouting done so far.

"We've had a lot of information that we've accumulated," Caserio said of Houston's draft process on Texans Radio. "We're kind of working through some of the draft visits, some of the workouts, getting some of the medical information."

"We kind of know how we're positioned right now from a pick volume standpoint, but we're pretty consistent in terms of picking just the best players for the Houston Texans, not necessarily focusing on one specific player or one specific position."

Texans Still Have Work to Do Ahead of Draft

The Texans have four picks within the top 70 selections on the board overall, highlighted by their 28th pick in the first and a pair of second-rounders, also with four picks on day three that give Caserio and Houston's front office a lot of flexibility once the draft officially arrives.

That means more opportunity for the Texans to add talent on both sides of the ball, but also more work to be done in unpacking what this rookie class has to offer.

"So, we'll kind of go through that process. The discussions are very fluid, very ongoing. We're just trying to kind of get the players in a general vicinity," Caserio said. "The scouts, we have their grades, we have their evaluations. The coaches are knee-deep in their process as well, so we're gonna kind of get their evaluation."

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"We're just trying to see, collectively, where we see a player similarly. If there's a gap, how do we close the gap? So we can create the right picture for the player coming in in April, and then we'll just go ahead and pick the players as they come off the board."

What Do Texans Have Next in Pre-Draft Process?

In the weeks ahead, the Texans will have a chance to bring various players into the building on top-30 visits for a closer look at what they bring to the table, whether that's physical traits on the field or off-the-field intangibles.

Regardless, even when the Texans bring in a handful of prospects in the coming weeks on their respective visits, not all of those interactions are exactly created equal, as Caserio himself made note of.

"No. they're not [created equal]," Caserio said of the Texans' top-30 visits. "There's some area of reason. So, I mean, to bring your player, maybe it's a medical reason, or you just want to continue to do a deeper dive on the person, on the football makeup, on the football intelligence."

"We've had a lot of touch points with a lot of these players already. So this is just another touch, a touch point for us, collectively, organizationally for more people to kind of be involved in that process... I think [you've] got to be careful reading too much into it, so it's just part of the information gathering process, and we're just trying to make sure that we have the most accurate picture of the player."

Expect the Texans' due diligence for this year's draft from now until the end of the month when the action officially unfolds in Pittsburgh from April 23rd to 25th.